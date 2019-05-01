Technology News
  OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Open Beta Updates Bring New Features: Here's What's New

Intelligent Cleanup feature in File Manager now available for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India

Updated: 1 May 2019 19:02 IST
The latest OxygenOS Open beta update also brings a new feature associated with overheating warnings.

Highlights
  • The update adds support for more apps for Quick Reply in landscape
  • Warning system for overheating also arrives with the beta updates
  • The OnePlus Community app has also received improvements

OnePlus has begun the rollout of new OxygenOS Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The updates bring a host of new features such as live background app activity while using Quick Reply feature in landscape mode, new UI for system updates, and better search functionality in the OnePlus Community app. The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T pair has also received new OxygenOS Open Beta updates which bring the same set of changes as those for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, plus a new Intelligent Cleanup feature in File Manager that is available exclusively for users in India.

OnePlus Product Operations Manager, Manu J, revealed the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 31 update for the OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 29 update for the OnePlus 5T via a post on the official OnePlus forum. The key change that comes with the new updates is the improved Quick Reply feature while using it in landscape orientation.

Earlier, app activity used to stop while using the Quick Reply feature in landscape mode, but with the arrival of new open beta updates, the issue has been fixed. Moreover, OnePlus has also added support for more instant messaging apps (without any specific names of apps) that are compatible with the native Quick Reply feature while using the OnePlus 5 or 5T in landscape mode.

Additionally, the system update page now has a new look, and a system issue associated with sending device overheating warnings has also been fixed. The OnePlus Community app has also received some changes such as improved Social Page UI, new search field and arrival of grouped search results across different categories. Moreover, the log recording feature in the Bug Report section has also been optimised.

Changelog of the OxygenOS Open Beta 17 update for the OnePlus 6 and Open Beta 9 update for the OnePlus 6T is identical to the latest updates for the OnePlus 5 and 5T, except for one addition. The new beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and 6T have also added an intelligent clean-up feature in the file manager app, but it is only available to Indian users.

Nadeem Sarwar
