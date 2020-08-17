Technology News
OnePlus Won’t Bring RAM Boost, DC Dimming, and Other Features to Older Phones: Report

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were promised to receive DC Dimming, while OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were assured to get RAM Boost through future updates.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 August 2020 18:25 IST
OnePlus 6 series did receive DC Dimming through an OxygenOS Open Beta last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus is said to have denied to provide RAM Boost on OnePlus 5 series
  • OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is reported to not receive DC Dimming
  • OnePlus, however, has plans to bring one-handed mode to OnePlus 7 series

OnePlus is starting to leave out older smartphone models from feature updates. The company is well known for offering a near-stock Android experience. However, it is found to have ignored some of its older smartphones from receiving features including RAM Boost, DC Dimming, and India-exclusive Caller Identification. OnePlus did provide some of these offerings to older smartphones through beta updates in the past, though in some cases decided to not provide them in stable updates owing to hardware compatibility issues.

As reported by XDA Developers, citing an official confirmation, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will not receive the company's proprietary RAM Boost feature. This was introduced with the OnePlus 7 series and reached the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T through an OxygenOS update last year. The company also promised to bring RAM Boost to the OnePlus 5 series in a forum post. However, it is now said to leave both 2015 phones from providing the feature that was aimed to enhance RAM performance.

Similarly, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are said to not receive DC Dimming due to hardware incompatibility. Both phones received the screen enhancement-focussed feature through an OxygenOS Open Beta back in July last year, though it didn't arrive through a stable update.

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T were also due to receive the company's Caller Identification feature that debuted on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. OnePlus had assured that it would provide the feature alongside Android Pie. However, XDA Developers mentions that the feature wasn't released with the Android Pie update and is not coming to the devices since both have passed their maintenance period.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for clarity on the updates projected for older devices and will update this space when the company responds.

Having said that, OnePlus still has some new features in the plans for its existing models. For instance, the report by XDA Developers says that the one-handed mode will debut on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series through an Android 11-based software update. The OnePlus 8 series in the US is also said to receive an update in the fourth quarter of this year that will enable dual-SIM support.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Surface Earbuds to Get New Graphite Grey Colour Option
Apple Expands Its Independent Repair Shop Program to Mac Computers

