OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Start Receiving Their Final Software Update, Brings October Security Patch

After this, both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will not be offered any software support from OnePlus.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 11:41 IST
OnePlus 3T gets its last and final update

Highlights
  • OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T three-year software support has come to an end
  • The phones received bi-monthly software patches this year
  • Before this, the August patch was rolled out few months ago

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T handsets are now reportedly receiving their final update. The update brings along the October Android 2019 security patch and some bug fixes and improvements. The OnePlus 3 was launched in June 2016 and the OnePlus 3T was launched in November 2016. OnePlus offers 24 months of regular software maintenance, and an additional 12 months of software security maintenance is offered wherein Android security patch updates are offered bi-monthly. This cycle of 36 months of software support ends now.

XDA Developers reports OnePlus has confirmed that the phase 1 of the last update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T has begun. The update changelog suggests that the update brings the October Android 2019 security patch, updated Google Mobile Services apps, and minor bug fixes and improvements.

We recommend all OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users to install the latest update, as after this, no security patches or fixes will be rolled out by OnePlus. OnePlus has kept its promise of 3 years of support, and it's more than most OEMs offer. OnePlus even rolled out the Android Pie update for the two phones in May this year. To recall, the phones were launched running on Android 6 Marshmallow out of the box.

Before this latest update that is now rolling out, the last OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T update was rolled out in August and it brought along the August security patch and general bug fixes and performance improvements.

The latest OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T update should be installed while the phone is on charge and under a strong Wi-Fi connection. As mentioned, only phase 1 of the update has begun, so it could be a while before all users see the update. If you haven't received a notification, keep checking manually in Settings.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 821
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 6.0.1
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great design and build
  • Record-breaking performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Superb software
  • Fast and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Sub-par low-light photography
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed OnePlus 3 review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 820
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 6.0.1
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Start Receiving Their Final Software Update, Brings October Security Patch
