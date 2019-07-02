While OnePlus is focusing on improving the user experience of its latest flagships — the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, it hasn't forgotten about its older flagships. For those who are still rocking their OnePlus 3 and 3Ts, there's good news and the company has begun rolling out a new firmware update for these phones, which updates the Android security patch, along with some bug fixes.

Over the weekend, OnePlus put up a post on its community forum, where is announced that it's in the process of rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.4 for the OnePlus 3 (Review) and 3T (Review). The changelog isn't very big as all it adds are the June Android security patch and “general bug fixes and improvements,” although it doesn't go into any specifics as to what this fixes and improvements are. If you have one of these phones, then be sure to check for an update as its being rolled out over the air.

OnePlus has also made it point to mention that this is going to be a staged rollout and is not based on regions, so using a VPN might not force you to get the update quicker. The update is first being rolled out to a limited number of users initially and will have a broader roll out in the next couple of days, which can also take a few weeks in some cases, according to the team. It's being pushed randomly to a limited number of devices, so if you haven't got it yet, be a little patient. You can follow the link above in case you have any queries about the update or need help installing it.

The OnePlus 3 and 3T were officially updated to Android 9 Pie in May, this year, after getting the beta release in April. The two phones were earlier said to get the update by the end of 2018, but that timeline was missed. The update finally arrived after about five months of delay.