Technology News
loading

OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Get OxygenOS 9.0.4 Update With June Security Patch & Bug Fixes

OnePlus’ older flagships are still getting support, which is always good to see

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 11:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Get OxygenOS 9.0.4 Update With June Security Patch & Bug Fixes

The OnePlus 3 and 3T are get the recent Android security patch

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 9.0.4 is rolling out to the OnePlus 3, 3T
  • It features the June Android security patch
  • vThe update is rolling out in batches

While OnePlus is focusing on improving the user experience of its latest flagships — the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, it hasn't forgotten about its older flagships. For those who are still rocking their OnePlus 3 and 3Ts, there's good news and the company has begun rolling out a new firmware update for these phones, which updates the Android security patch, along with some bug fixes.

Over the weekend, OnePlus put up a post on its community forum, where is announced that it's in the process of rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.4 for the OnePlus 3 (Review) and 3T (Review). The changelog isn't very big as all it adds are the June Android security patch and “general bug fixes and improvements,” although it doesn't go into any specifics as to what this fixes and improvements are. If you have one of these phones, then be sure to check for an update as its being rolled out over the air.

OnePlus has also made it point to mention that this is going to be a staged rollout and is not based on regions, so using a VPN might not force you to get the update quicker. The update is first being rolled out to a limited number of users initially and will have a broader roll out in the next couple of days, which can also take a few weeks in some cases, according to the team. It's being pushed randomly to a limited number of devices, so if you haven't got it yet, be a little patient. You can follow the link above in case you have any queries about the update or need help installing it.

The OnePlus 3 and 3T were officially updated to Android 9 Pie in May, this year, after getting the beta release in April. The two phones were earlier said to get the update by the end of 2018, but that timeline was missed. The update finally arrived after about five months of delay.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OxygenOS, Android
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Samsung's New Bixby Marketplace Is a Store for Third-Party Bixby Services
NASA Faces Key Test of Orion Spacecraft as It Scrambles to Meet Trump Moon Mandate
OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Get OxygenOS 9.0.4 Update With June Security Patch & Bug Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
  2. Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Series Launch Set for Today: Here’s All You Need to Know
  3. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
  4. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Offer a 'QR Code Shortcut'
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Date Officially Set for August 7
  8. DeepNude Deepfake App to Undress Women Shuts Down After Furore
  9. Huawei Launches MediaPad T5 Tablet With Kirin 659 SoC in India
  10. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.