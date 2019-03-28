Technology News
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Reportedly Receiving Android Pie Beta Update in China With New HydrogenOS Version

, 28 March 2019
OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 are due to receive Android Pie in the global markets

Highlights

  • OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 users have reported beta release
  • OnePlus started beta registrations for the Android Pie update last week
  • OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 debuted globally back in 2016

OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 are reportedly receiving the official beta version of Android 9.0 Pie in China. The new development emerges just days after OnePlus formally started the beta registrations for the Android Pie update for both phones. The new update appears to bring HydrogenOS 9.0 on top of Android 9 Pie. It is also found to include all the core Android Pie features, including Adaptive Battery and gesture navigation support. Notably, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T currently run on Android 8.0 Oreo with OxygenOS globally. It is unclear when the Android Pie beta will be released for the international units of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.  

As spotted by The Android Soul, users on OnePlus Chinese forum have reported the arrival of the official Android Pie beta update for their OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3. The changelog specified on the forum posts also shows that the new beta update brings all the major Android Pie features alongside the new HydrogenOS version.

Screenshots posted by the users reveal that the Android Pie update brings the gesture navigation system. Since HydrogenOS, similar to OxygenOS, doesn't have many customisations on top of stock Android, there are apparently not any noticeable changes on the interface front over vanilla Android Pie.

As we mentioned, OnePlus last week started taking registrations for the Android Pie-based OxygenOS closed beta update designed for the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3. The company had also reportedly started testing an Android Pie update with HydrogenOS for the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 users earlier this month.

OnePlus hasn't yet confirmed any concrete rollout schedule of Android Pie for the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3. However, considering the ongoing developments, the stable Android Pie update along with a new OxygenOS version is likely to debut globally soon.

Last year, the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 skipped Android 8.1 Oreo. But OnePlus did confirm the release of Android Pie for both smartphones that were launched back in 2016.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3, OnePlus, Android Pie, HydrogenOS
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
