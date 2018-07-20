OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, on their way to obsolescence, have received the latest OxygenOS 5.0.4 software update. This version brings the much-anticipated July 2018 Android security update to the two smartphones, so does it bring bug fixes for the native camera app and two third-party apps - namely, WhatsApp and Snapchat. To recall, earlier this month, the company announced that the last stable update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T would be coming later this month. This is not that update, the company clarified. The company states that the OxygenOS 5.0.4 update comes with the July security patch, but the setting incorrectly reflects security patch as June due to an incorrect string (typo). File size of the update is around 95MB. The OTA update will be available under Settings > System Updates.

As per the changelog reported via a forum post, the OxygenOS 5.0.4 update brings improved image quality to the selfie camera and a fix for manual ISO setting issue of third-party camera apps. Apart from that, it comes with a fix for parallel WhatsApp crash issue and a fix for front camera zoom-in issues on Snapchat.

"This OTA will have a staggered rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs, so using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices," said Manu J, Staff Member, Beta Program and Developer Relations, OnePlus.

As for this not being the last stable update, a OnePlus staff member states, "Hey everyone, this won't be the last update for OnePlus 3 and 3T users. We fully understand you guys are eagerly waiting for some big changes. Please be patient and relax, everything will be alright. We will share more details very soon."

For OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users running an open beta version of OxygenOS, a fresh install will be required, including a complete cache and data wipe.

To recap, the two phones had received the OxygenOS 5.0.3 update back in May this year. The update brought features such as Face Unlock, a refined shelf UI design, new design for app shortcuts, and pop-up actions when an app is long pressed.