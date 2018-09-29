While OnePlus 6 lately received Android 9.0 Pie through OyxgenOS 9.0 update, OnePlus has now released OxygenOS 5.0.6 for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T with the September Android security patch. The latest update also includes general bug fixes and improvements. As other over-the-air (OTA) updates by the Chinese company, the new software version has arrived as an "incremental roll-out" that will initially reach a small number of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users — with a broader rollout set for the coming days. The fresh update comes months after the Chinese company released the OxygenOS 5.0.4 for the OnePlus 3-series models with the July Android security patch and an improved selfie experience. The company also recently brought the OxygenOS 5.0.5 with some general bug fixes and improvements.

As per the official changelog posted by the OnePlus team in a forum post, the OxygenOS 5.0.6 update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T comes with the September Android security patch. The security patch initially arrived for the Pixel and Nexus models with fixes for as many as 59 issues through two different patch levels. The update notably patches vulnerabilities ranging from high to critical.

In addition to the September Android security patch, the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T brings general fixes and performance improvements. "For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 3 and 3T, we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimise and improve several key areas," the company wrote in the forum post.

Similar to previous OxygenOS updates, the latest OTA package is available as an "incremental" update. It will, thus, take some time to reach all the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices. You can manually check its presence on your device by going to Settings > System updates and then tapping the Check for Updates button from the bottom-right of the screen.