OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.0.3 Update With Face Unlock and More

 
, 25 May 2018
Highlights

  • The OxygenOS 5.0.3 update rolls out for OnePlus 3, 3T users
  • It brings Face Unlock feature that was introduced with OnePlus 5T
  • It also brings improvements to file manager and gallery

While OnePlus 6 users are getting the OxygenOS 5.1.5 update with bug fixes and improvements, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users are getting a new update as well. This update brings Face Unlock, a feature that was rolled out to OnePlus 5 in the OxygenOS 5.0 update in January. It came to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users in open beta versions earlier this year.

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei had teased previously that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users will get Face Unlock, and now the feature has arrived for all the users owning the two OnePlus smartphones. The Face Unlock feature was initially designed for the OnePlus 5T, and it comes with the OnePlus 6 as well.

OnePlus is making the OxygenOS 5.0.3 update available to all OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users, and as before, users can expect an "incremental" rollout that means it will be available in batches. The update, apart from bringing Face Unlock, also brings improvements to file manager, weather, launcher, and gallery apps. The OxygenOS 5.0.3 update brings new improvements to Launcher like a more refined shelf UI design, new design for App shortcuts, and more pop-up options when you long press an app icon. Gallery also sees few changes like the new places feature that shows you a map-view of photos based on the location they were taken at. There's also a new recently deleted folder that wasn't there before, and a new option to share photos to Shot-On-OnePlus is also supported. File manager has added a new large files category for better discovery, and there's a new weather widget for Launcher. OnePlus has also improved positioning accuracy for weather, and the option to select the refresh interval for weather information update, and adjust it to your preference.

Users of the OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T will see the OxygenOS 5.0.3 update in Settings > System Updates. Alternatively, they can also download the new OxygenOS ROM from the OnePlus forums and then flash it by following the given instructions. We recommend users to take backup of their data before proceeding to the flashing process.

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great design and build
  • Record-breaking performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Superb software
  • Fast and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Sub-par low-light photography
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed OnePlus 3 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 6.0.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz quad-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 6.0.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, OxygenOS 5.0.3
Tasneem Akolawala
RealMe 1
