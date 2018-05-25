While OnePlus 6 users are getting the OxygenOS 5.1.5 update with bug fixes and improvements, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users are getting a new update as well. This update brings Face Unlock, a feature that was rolled out to OnePlus 5 in the OxygenOS 5.0 update in January. It came to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users in open beta versions earlier this year.

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei had teased previously that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users will get Face Unlock, and now the feature has arrived for all the users owning the two OnePlus smartphones. The Face Unlock feature was initially designed for the OnePlus 5T, and it comes with the OnePlus 6 as well.

OnePlus is making the OxygenOS 5.0.3 update available to all OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users, and as before, users can expect an "incremental" rollout that means it will be available in batches. The update, apart from bringing Face Unlock, also brings improvements to file manager, weather, launcher, and gallery apps. The OxygenOS 5.0.3 update brings new improvements to Launcher like a more refined shelf UI design, new design for App shortcuts, and more pop-up options when you long press an app icon. Gallery also sees few changes like the new places feature that shows you a map-view of photos based on the location they were taken at. There's also a new recently deleted folder that wasn't there before, and a new option to share photos to Shot-On-OnePlus is also supported. File manager has added a new large files category for better discovery, and there's a new weather widget for Launcher. OnePlus has also improved positioning accuracy for weather, and the option to select the refresh interval for weather information update, and adjust it to your preference.

Users of the OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T will see the OxygenOS 5.0.3 update in Settings > System Updates. Alternatively, they can also download the new OxygenOS ROM from the OnePlus forums and then flash it by following the given instructions. We recommend users to take backup of their data before proceeding to the flashing process.