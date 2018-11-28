NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Now Receiving OxygenOS 5.0.7 With November Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes, and More

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Now Receiving OxygenOS 5.0.7 With November Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes, and More

, 28 November 2018
OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have also received support for OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones

Highlights

  • OnePlus has announced the rollout of OxygenOS 5.0.7
  • The new update is rolling out for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T
  • It includes general bug fixes and improvements

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have started receiving the OxygenOS 5.0.7 update. The new software build brings the November Android security patch. It also includes a bunch of general bug fixes and improvements to enhance the overall performance of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Further, the latest OxygenOS update brings support for OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones. The headphones were initially supported by the newer OnePlus models, including the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The new software version is rolling out as an incremental over-the-air (OTA) update.

As announced through an official forum post, the OxygenOS 5.0.7 for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T enhances safety with the November Android security patch. The security patch arrived on Google Pixel and Nexus devices earlier this month with fixes around notifications, picture-in-picture mode, and some Pixel-specific issues. There are also patches for known vulnerabilities. OnePlus notably brought the November security patch for the OnePlus 6T through OxygenOS 9.0.4 late last month. The same security patch also reached OnePlus 6 via an Open Beta 6 update.

In addition to the November Android security patch, the OxygenOS 5.0.7 update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T brings support for the OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones. The headphones were launched ahead of the OnePlus 6T launch earlier this year. Unlike the original OnePlus Bullets headphones that have the traditional 3.5mm connector, the OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones have a USB Type-C interface. The company claims that the new headphones ensure "minimal loss of quality for a superior audio outcome." Importantly, you need to spend Rs. 1,499 to purchase the OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones.

The OxygenOS 5.0.7 for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements. As any other previous OxygenOS versions, the new software is rolling out as an incremental update. It is initially reaching a small percentage of users, though the company is set to begin its broader rollout in the coming days.

You can check the availability of the OxygenOS 5.0.7 on your OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T by going to Settings > System updates. Make sure that you've backed up your data before installing the update to avoid any data loss.

To recall, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T received OxygenOS 5.0.6 with the September Android security patch back in late September. That update also brought general fixes and performance improvements.

 

Comments

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Now Receiving OxygenOS 5.0.7 With November Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes, and More
