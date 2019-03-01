Technology News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Reassures

, 01 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Reassures

OnePlus 3 and 3T Android Pie update delayed

Highlights

  • OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T were to get Android Pie by 2018-end
  • The update got delayed as developers needed more time
  • Now, company says update will arrive after security patch roll out

In July 2018, OnePlus had announced that it will be skipping Android 8.1 Oreo on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T and updating them to Android Pie directly by the end of the year. As 2018-end came close, CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the updates will be delayed as developers need more time to work on the Android Pie update for these phones. Now, two months into 2019, OnePlus has confirmed that the update is incoming, but it will follow the security patch update set to roll out soon.

On a forum page populated with queries regarding the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Android Pie timeline, OnePlus community manager David Y confirmed that the company will first roll out a security patch based on Android Oreo, and then roll out the anticipated Android Pie update. He also posted a tongue in cheek comment stating, “Can't you guys just go and do something more meaningful than chasing the update...(facepalm).”

There's still no specific date or timeline for the Android Pie rollout, but once you get an Android Oreo-based security patch update for your device, the Android Pie update should arrive soon. OnePlus has been quite responsive with respect to queries regarding the delayed update from OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users.

To recall, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users received the update in December last year, while OnePlus 6 got the update in September 2018 itself.OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, was launched with Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.6GHz quad-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 6.0.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OnePlus 2

OnePlus 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Decent camera
  • Dual SIM flagship
  • Bad
  • Fingerprint scanner doesn't always work
  • Other software bugs
  • No NFC
Read detailed OnePlus 2 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM4GB
OSOxygenOS 2.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3 Price in India, OnePlus 3 Specifications, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3T PRice in India, OnePlus 3T Specifications, OnePlus, Android Pie
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Vivo Y91 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Priced at Rs. 9,990
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8 Get Bixby Button Remapping Support
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Reassures
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  3. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  4. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones to Ship With Pre-Applied Screen Protectors
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30 First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.