OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get Android 9 Pie-Based HydrogenOS Public Beta Update in China

, 08 April 2019
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get Android 9 Pie-Based HydrogenOS Public Beta Update in China

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T skipped Android 8.1 Oreo last year

OnePlus 3 models have got Android Pie public beta based on HydrogenOS

The new update comes with the April 2019 Android security patch

The Android Pie update isn't available as an over-the-air (OTA) package

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have received the first public beta build of Android 9 Pie in China. The update comes with a new HydrogenOS version and includes the April 2019 Android security patch. Notably, the public beta of the Android Pie update has reached the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in China just days after OnePlus opened a registration window for its closed beta version. Some OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users in the country also recently reported the arrival of the official Android Pie beta update.

According to an official announcement on the OnePlus Chinese forum, the company has released Android 9 Pie update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in China. The new update is the first public beta of the anticipated Android Pie update.

The changelog available on the forum post shows that the new update brings Android Pie along with the April Android security patch. There is also a Game mode 3.0 with the ability to enhance the gaming experience by restricting notifications. Moreover, the update has a Do Not Disturb mode.

The Android Pie public beta doesn't come as an over-the-air (OTA) package. Instead, it's available for download through Baidu servers. The users can download the software on their OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T models running a HydrogenOS version.

As we mentioned, the new development comes days after OnePlus started the closed beta registration process for the Android Pie update designed for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

While the HydrogenOS-based OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have been provided with the first public beta version of the Android Pie update, OnePlus is yet to bring the new experience to users having the global models with OxygenOS.

Last year, OnePlus skipped Android 8.1 Oreo for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The company, however, did confirm the release of Android Pie for both models that have already received two major Android updates since their launch back in 2016.

Further reading: OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, Android Pie, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
