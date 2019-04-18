Technology News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get Android 9 Pie Community Beta Update, Stable Update Imminent

, 18 April 2019
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Android Pie beta update is available for manual download

Highlights

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T were launched with Android 6.0.1 onboard

The Android Pie beta update brings new UI, Google Duo integration

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T were released in 2016

OnePlus is getting closer to releasing the Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS stable update for its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones, the company revealed on Wednesday. It also released the community beta versions of the Android Pie update for both smartphones that the interested consumers can test. The community beta updates are only available via manual downloads and will not be available over-the-air (OTA), the company noted. However, the community beta testers will get the stable version as an OTA update when released.

In a post on the official OnePlus forum, the Chinese smartphone maker wrote that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners who want to try the Android 9 Pie update can download and install the community beta version. It is open for all and the update files can be grabbed from the company forum. OnePlus has also shared the install instructions on its forum.

As per the official changelog shared by the company, the Android Pie beta for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones brings a new user interface, April Android Security patch, and new Do Not Disturb mode. Additionally, the update packs Gaming Mode 3.0 with added text notification mode, and notifications for third-party calls. Further, the Google Duo deep integration in the Phone app as well as Google Lens in the Camera app are included as well.

To recall, OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones in 2016. Both phones arrived with Android 6.0.1 onboard and have since received the Android 7 Nougat and Android 8 Oreo update. The phone skipped the Android 8.1 update and will be directly updated to Android Pie. OnePlus had also recently released the Android Pie-based HydrogenOS open beta update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T in China.

Comments

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great design and build
  • Record-breaking performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Superb software
  • Fast and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Sub-par low-light photography
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed OnePlus 3 review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 820
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 6.0.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid system and app performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent set of cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • Good value
  • Bad
  • No FM radio
  • Touch latency issue can be annoying
Read detailed OnePlus 3T review
Display5.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 821
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 6.0.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, Android 9 Pie, Android Pie, OxygenOS
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Notre-Dame Paris: Ubisoft Offers Assassin's Creed Game for Free
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get Android 9 Pie Community Beta Update, Stable Update Imminent
Comment
 
 

