OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and OnePlus 5T have received the May Android security update via new OxygenOS Open Beta builds. The fresh beta builds also have new tweaks for the OnePlus Launcher as well as some optimisations for the OnePlus Switch. With the beta test begun, users can expect a stable build to roll out in the next few weeks. The latest development emerges amid the global rollout of the OnePlus 6. The flagship smartphone, which was unveiled in London on Wednesday, was launched in India on Thursday with a starting price of Rs. 34,999. It also debuted in China on Thursday alongside the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

In the list of changes that the new Oxygen Open Beta builds bring to the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and OnePlus 5T, the May Android security update comes on top. The security update, which arrived first on Google Pixel and Nexus devices, has few patches and improvements. It also improves multi-touch detection.

In addition to the May Android security update, the open beta builds for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5 series have some new features specifically for the OnePlus Launcher. There is a Toolbox Card on the shelf as well as a Hidden Space in the app drawer. The new beta builds also bring support for editing dynamic icons that are available for the Weather, Clock, and Calendar apps. Further, OnePlus Switch, which offers an easy migration from an older device to a OnePlus phone, has received an optimised user interface for backup and restore and optimised logic for the transfer time remaining. There are also general bug fixes and stability improvements. Besides, the open beta builds have added Group MMS support.

For OnePlus 3 users, the new build comes in OxygenOS Open Beta 36, while OnePlus 3T users have the OxygenOS Open Beta 27. OnePlus 5, on the other hand, has received the OxygenOS Open Beta 10, and there is OxygenOS Open Beta 8 for the OnePlus 5T.

You can get the new experience on your compatible OnePlus device by flashing the latest OxygenOS Open Beta build into the handset. It is recommended to back up your data as all the stored data will be lost during the flashing process. OnePlus has provided its flashing guides to help you easily install the new builds. Moreover, you can download the latest beta builds from the OnePlus site.