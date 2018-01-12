OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the next flagship smartphone from OnePlus will launch late in the second quarter of 2018, in line with the OnePlus 5 launched in June last year. Lau also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

In an interview with CNET at CES 2018, Pete Lau announced that the next flagship phone from OnePlus (OnePlus 6?) will be unveiled in the latter part of Q2 2018, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, because "there's no other choice". He also said that the Chinese phone maker will initiate talks with US telecom carriers for probable partnerships in the coming months. Additionally, Lau stated that "he wasn't 100 percent sure if OnePlus would sell a second phone in 2018".

This is the first instance of an official confirmation for a 2018 smartphone by OnePlus. In 2017, the company launched the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T, along with several variants of the latter that include Midnight Black, Star Wars Limited Edition, Sandstone White, and Lava Red.

On the sidelines of CES 2018, Pete Lau also confirmed that a beta version for Face Unlock will soon arrive on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. This development was earlier teased by OnePlus Global Director Carl Pei. "The only thing we can do now is to keep a humble approach," said Pete Lau when asked on his views of incorporating AI (artificial intelligence) as a part of the software experience on smartphones.

Ever since its inception, OnePlus has been pushing up to higher price segments with every smartphone generation. While the OnePlus One was launched in the sub-Rs. 25,000 price range, the OnePlus 5T was priced in the sub-Rs. 40,000 price segment.