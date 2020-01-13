Technology News
loading

OnePlus 120Hz Display Development Confirmed by CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus is hosting its screen-focussed event at B. PARK, Shenzhen, at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) today to detail its new move.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 120Hz Display Development Confirmed by CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus last year brought its smartphones with 90Hz display panels

Highlights
  • OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed the development through a Weibo post
  • The 120Hz display would debut on next-generation OnePlus phone
  • OnePlus 7 Pro was the company’s first phone to sport 90Hz display

OnePlus has developed a 120Hz display technology that will be detailed at the ‘OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting' later today, CEO Pete Lau revealed through a post on Weibo. The new technology is likely to deliver a superior experience over what we got on the 90Hz Fluid Display featured on the recent OnePlus phones. The Chinese company would bring a 120Hz display on its next-generation flagship model later this year. Similar to OnePlus, Samsung is also speculated to bring its 120Hz display on the Galaxy S20 series.

Lau in his Weibo post has highlighted that OnePlus has completed its research and development on the 120Hz screen technology and it will be detailed at the display-focussed OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting. However, the executive didn't mention any details on when we would be able to see the new display on a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus last year brought the OnePlus 7 Pro as its first smartphone to feature a 90Hz display. The Shenzhen-based company expanded that move and launched the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro with the same 90Hz display that it calls the Fluid Display.

Traditionally, smartphones come with display panels supporting 60Hz refresh rate. A 120Hz panel, in comparison with the 60Hz panels, produces smoother pictures it updates on-screen images 120 times a second over the rate of 60 times a second on a 60Hz screen.

Back in November 2017, Razer unveiled the first-generation, gaming-focussed Razer Phone with 120Hz display. Asus also last year launched the ROG Phone 2 with a display panel supporting 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi last month brought the Redmi K30 with 120Hz refresh rate to take on the OnePlus 7T. Samsung is also believed to have the Galaxy S20 in the works as the successor to the Galaxy S10 with a 120Hz display. A One UI 2.0 beta teardown suggested the new development. Moreover, Apple is also rumoured to have its new iPhone models in the pipeline with 120Hz displays.

OnePlus is hosting its screen event at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) at B.PARK, Shenzhen, where it will detail the 120Hz display development. We'll bring more details shortly after the event concludes. So just stay tuned.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
NASA Helped by 17-Year-Old Intern to Find Planet in Habitable Zone
Westworld Season 3 to Premiere in March on Hotstar in India, HBO Reveals
OnePlus 120Hz Display Development Confirmed by CEO Pete Lau
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Helped by 17-Year-Old Intern to Find Planet in Habitable Zone
  2. OnePlus Teased to Have 120Hz Display Technology in the Works
  3. Realme 5i India Launch, Jio Wi-Fi Calling Arrives, and More News This Week
  4. Realme 5i Review
  5. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  6. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Hole Punch
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through a Benchmark Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Stadia Game Streaming Testing Spotted on Non-Pixel Android Devices
  2. Amazon India Hit by FIR for 'Hurting' Sikh Religious Sentiments
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through Purported Geekbench Listing
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras and Hole Punch Display
  5. Westworld Season 3 to Premiere in March on Hotstar in India, HBO Reveals
  6. OnePlus 120Hz Display Development Confirmed by CEO Pete Lau
  7. NASA Helped by 17-Year-Old Intern to Find Planet in Habitable Zone
  8. Instagram Gets New SloMo, Echo, and Duo Filters for Boomerang
  9. Huawei Reportedly Selling 100,000 Mate X Foldable Smartphones a Month
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s Android 10 Update Tipped to Roll Out Soon, Galaxy M31 L-Shaped Quad Camera Module Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.