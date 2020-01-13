OnePlus has developed a 120Hz display technology that will be detailed at the ‘OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting' later today, CEO Pete Lau revealed through a post on Weibo. The new technology is likely to deliver a superior experience over what we got on the 90Hz Fluid Display featured on the recent OnePlus phones. The Chinese company would bring a 120Hz display on its next-generation flagship model later this year. Similar to OnePlus, Samsung is also speculated to bring its 120Hz display on the Galaxy S20 series.

Lau in his Weibo post has highlighted that OnePlus has completed its research and development on the 120Hz screen technology and it will be detailed at the display-focussed OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting. However, the executive didn't mention any details on when we would be able to see the new display on a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus last year brought the OnePlus 7 Pro as its first smartphone to feature a 90Hz display. The Shenzhen-based company expanded that move and launched the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro with the same 90Hz display that it calls the Fluid Display.

Traditionally, smartphones come with display panels supporting 60Hz refresh rate. A 120Hz panel, in comparison with the 60Hz panels, produces smoother pictures it updates on-screen images 120 times a second over the rate of 60 times a second on a 60Hz screen.

Back in November 2017, Razer unveiled the first-generation, gaming-focussed Razer Phone with 120Hz display. Asus also last year launched the ROG Phone 2 with a display panel supporting 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi last month brought the Redmi K30 with 120Hz refresh rate to take on the OnePlus 7T. Samsung is also believed to have the Galaxy S20 in the works as the successor to the Galaxy S10 with a 120Hz display. A One UI 2.0 beta teardown suggested the new development. Moreover, Apple is also rumoured to have its new iPhone models in the pipeline with 120Hz displays.

OnePlus is hosting its screen event at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) at B.PARK, Shenzhen, where it will detail the 120Hz display development. We'll bring more details shortly after the event concludes. So just stay tuned.