OnePlus 10R Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, Could Launch in Q2 2022

A new OnePlus TV Y1S render has been spotted, tipping the upcoming TV’s design.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2022 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10R is set to launch as part of the OnePlus 10 series including OnePlus 10 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10R is tipped to launch in China and India
  • The smartphone could feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage
  • OnePlus TV Y1S is tipped to come in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes

OnePlus 10R is reportedly set to launch in China and India in Q2 2022, sporting a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is set to follow the company's OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone that was launched in China and is tipped to arrive in global markets in March. The smartphone is also said to launch on the upcoming Oppo Find X5 smartphone. Meanwhile, a new render of OnePlus TV Y1S has been spotted ahead of the TV's launch in India.

According to a report by Android Central, OnePlus 10R will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. OnePlus' next smartphone is tipped to launch in the second quarter of 2022, according to the report. OnePlus 10R will sport an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will reportedly be limited to Asian markets like other OnePlus R-series smartphones such as OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 10 will not feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood, according to the report, as the smartphone will also be launched in North America. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC features a similar core configuration as the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and comes with support for Sub-6 5G bands, but not mmWave 5G connectivity like its Snapdragon counterpart. The smartphone will reportedly debut in China and India and could arrive at the end of Q2 2022.

Meanwhile, a render of an upcoming OnePlus TV has surfaced online, ahead of the launch of the TV in India. OnePlus TV Y1S, which is expected to launch in India soon, was spotted on the OnePlus Connect app by tipster Ishan Agarwal, according to a report by MySmartPrice. The renders show the TV sporting small bezels, with the OnePlus logo in the centre of the bottom bezel. The TVs are expected to come in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes and could be priced around Rs. 25,000. OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of the rumoured OnePlus TV Y1S, including the specifications and availability.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Series, OnePlus 10R Specifications, MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Dimensity 9000, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, MediaTek, OnePlus TV, OnePlus TV Y1S
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Security Scanners Across Europe Tied to China Govt, Military
