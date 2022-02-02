Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10 Ultra Design Tipped via Alleged Patent Drawings; May Get a Periscope Lens, Secondary Display

OnePlus 10 Ultra Design Tipped via Alleged Patent Drawings; May Get a Periscope Lens, Secondary Display

OnePlus 10 Ultra is said to launch in the second half of 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 February 2022 13:34 IST
OnePlus 10 Ultra Design Tipped via Alleged Patent Drawings; May Get a Periscope Lens, Secondary Display

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TechInsiderBlog

OnePlus 10 Ultra's patent drawings suggest a curved display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Ultra is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • It is being speculated that its design is similar to OnePlus 10 Pro
  • OnePlus 10 Ultra was spotted in EVT phase last month

OnePlus 10 Ultra will reportedly launch sometime this year. A fresh report suggests that the upcoming smartphone will get a periscope lens, basing the speculation off alleged patent drawings filed in September. The upcoming flagship smartphone is said to sport a secondary screen within the camera module. OnePlus 10 Ultra is also said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, similar to the upcoming OnePlus 10R. Last month, OnePlus 10 Ultra was tipped to be in the engineering verification testing (EVT) phase signifying that it may launch soon.

As reported by MyDrivers, tipster TechInsider (@TechInsiderBlog) shared some alleged patent drawings — filed in September 2021 — of a smartphone with a different design than the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it's now being speculated it may be the upcoming OnePlus 10 Ultra. As per the report, the third sensor in the rear camera module will be a periscope lens — placed beneath the two primary rear sensors.

The report also mentions that OnePlus 10 Ultra may get a secondary display next to the periscope lens. It appears to be too small to display selfies — like on Xiaomi 11 Ultra — but it is speculated to have other users. It is also possible that it may not be a secondary display since the drawings are not very detailed. As per the drawings, the rest of the design of OnePlus 10 Ultra is quite similar to OnePlus 10 Pro.

The alleged patent drawings show the OnePlus smartphone with a curved display that has a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner and seemingly thin bezels. On the right spine, it is shown with an alert slider and a power button. The left seemingly houses the volume rocker. The bottom of the smartphone is shown with two speaker grilles and a USB Type-C port. The company has yet to announce any details about the OnePlus 10 Ultra, and we recommend readers take leaked patent drawings with a pinch of salt.

The report also mentions that OnePlus 10 Ultra may be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC — also tipped to power OnePlus 10R. The upcoming OnePlus 10 Ultra is said to launch in the second half of 2022 and the rest of the specifications are said to be similar to OnePlus 10 Pro. The report also mentions that the price for OnePlus 10 Ultra will be significantly higher than OnePlus 10 Pro.

Last month, OnePlus 10 Ultra was reported to be in the EVT phase. EVT stands for engineering verification testing and is the first stage of testing a new smartphone. Post this, a smartphone heads to design verification testing (DVT) and product verification testing (PVT) phases, respectively. The report also mentions that a OnePlus smartphone may also get Oppo's in-house MariSilicon X NPU.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Ultra Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Lenovo Tops 2021 Global Notebook PC Shipments as Volumes Grow 19 Percent: Strategy Analytics

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Ultra Design Tipped via Alleged Patent Drawings; May Get a Periscope Lens, Secondary Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  2. India Smartphone Market Saw Highest-Ever Shipments, Revenue in 2021: Report
  3. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  8. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  9. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
  10. Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Watch Free India Launch Date Set for February 4, to Be Released Alongside Reno 7 Series
  2. Trojan Asteroid Discovered Sharing Earth's Orbit, Likely To Hang Around For 3,500 Years
  3. OnePlus 10 Ultra Design Tipped via Alleged Patent Drawings; May Get a Periscope Lens, Secondary Display
  4. Lenovo Tops 2021 Global Notebook PC Shipments as Volumes Grow 19 Percent: Strategy Analytics
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Ford to Make New Investment of Up to $20 Billion in Electric-Vehicle Push: Report
  7. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  8. PayPal, Hit by eBay's Plan to Ditch Its Services, Gives Downbeat Earnings Forecast
  9. Cyberattack Targets German Oil Storage and Supply Firms, Operations Impacted
  10. COVID-19 Misinformation: Science Podcaster Calls Spotify's Support of Joe Rogan a 'Slap in the Face'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.