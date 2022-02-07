OnePlus 10 Ultra concept renders have been spotted online, giving enthusiasts their first look at that what could be OnePlus' upcoming flagship smartphone, which is tipped to launch in the second half of 2022. The concept renders are based on alleged OnePlus 10 Ultra patent images that surfaced last week. According to the concept renders, OnePlus 10 Ultra could bear a resemblance to the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was launched in China in January, but sport a new camera module.

Concept renders of the rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra created by LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator (Jermaine Smit), suggest that the rear design of the handset may resemble the OnePlus 10 Pro, with a slightly modified camera layout. OnePlus 10 Ultra could feature the same 48-megapixel wide angle camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, along with a new periscope camera, according to a recent report. However, while the concept render shows “5x zoom” on the periscope camera, the patent drawings do not mention the specifications of the cameras.

OnePlus 10 concept renders based on recently spotted patent images

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Concept Creator

In the concept renders, OnePlus 10 Ultra is shown to sport a large, curved display with minimal bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. As previously mentioned, the rear camera module looks similar to the one found on OnePlus 10 Pro — the camera island merges into the spine of the smartphone. The render also shows the handset to sport the company's popular tri-state alert slider, along with the power button, on the right side, while the volume rocker is located on the left side of the smartphone.

According to the report by LetsGoDigital, OnePlus 10 Ultra is set to feature Oppo's MariSilicon NPU, a 6nm chip that will reportedly launch with Oppo Find X5 Pro. It supports editing RAW images without losing quality and capturing 4K Night Video recordings. The smartphone is tipped to launch with an updated “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+” SoC later this year. Readers might recall that OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The smartphone could launch in the second half of 2022 after the launch of the successor to Snapdragon's latest flagship SoC, according to the report.