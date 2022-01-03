OnePlus is reportedly working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It is being speculated that this smartphone may be the upcoming OnePlus 10. The smartphone is also said to enter testing in global markets soon. MediaTek launched the Dimensity 9000 SoC last month. MediaTek's flagship SoC is constructed using TSMC's 4nm process. OnePlus 10 Pro's launch date will be announced on Tuesday, January 4, but there's no indication about the launch of the vanilla OnePlus 10. An official-looking teaser video had tipped that OnePlus 10 Pro will launch on January 11 in China.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), along with MySmartPrice, has shared that OnePlus is developing a smartphone with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Brar speculates that this device may be the vanilla OnePlus 10. OnePlus has not indicated this, so the leak should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Brar further mentions that OnePlus will soon start testing the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC-powered device for global markets. The Chinese tech giant is said to test this device with Oppo's new unified OS. Since the unified OS will launch later this year, it is being speculated that the upcoming OnePlus 10 may run Android 12-based ColorOS 12 or OxygenOS 12.

MediaTek's flagship SoC is fabricated using TSMC's 4nm process and integrates a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and MediaTek APU 590. The semiconductor giant from Taiwan had also announced that the first smartphones with the Dimensity 9000 SoC will be launching in Q1 2022 from manufacturers such as Honor, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Last week, an official-looking teaser video for OnePlus 10 Pro surfaced online and tipped the launch date of the smartphone. OnePlus is set to announce the launch date on January 4; the video shows the launch may take place on January 11. Pre-registrations for OnePlus 10 Pro have already begun on OnePlus' official website in China and on JD.com.

Another report from last week suggests some key specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro, as seen on its Geekbench and China Compulsory Certification (3C) listings. The Geekbench listing suggests the upcoming smartphone will get 12GB of RAM, while the 3C listing hints at 80W fast charging support. The Geekbench has listed OnePlus 10 Pro with NE2210 as its internal model designation.

