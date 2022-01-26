Technology News
OnePlus 10 Ultra in EVT Phase, Oppo Find X5 to Get Hasselblad Cameras: Report

OnePlus smartphones said to get MariSilicon X NPU later this year.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 January 2022 10:00 IST
OnePlus 10 Ultra in EVT Phase, Oppo Find X5 to Get Hasselblad Cameras: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Ultra said to slot in higher than OnePlus 10 Pro (pictured) in the company's lineup

  • OnePlus 10 Ultra's existence has not been officially confirmed
  • EVT signifies engineering verification testing
  • Oppo MariSilicon X NPU debuted in December 2021

OnePlus 10 Ultra is reportedly undergoing testing, as shared by tipster Yogesh Brar. OnePlus is said to be working on an "ultra flagship" smartphone that could get launched in the second half of this year. When it is launched, it will slot in higher than the recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro in the company's lineup. Furthermore, Brar mentions that an upcoming Oppo smartphone series will get Hasselblad cameras and OnePlus smartphones will get the MariSilicon X NPU as a result of technology sharing between the two companies.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared that an "ultra flagship" OnePlus smartphone is in the works. It is being speculated to be dubbed as OnePlus 10 Ultra and Brar mentions the smartphone is currently undergoing engineering verification testing (EVT) at the moment, hinting that it may launch in the coming months. Since there is no official confirmation regarding the existence of the alleged OnePlus 10 Ultra, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

EVT is performed on prototypes of upcoming smartphones and is usually one of the first testing phases a device goes through. Post this, devices are subjected to design verification testing (DVT) followed by product verification testing (PVT).

Brar also talks about the partnership between Oppo and OnePlus has led to technology sharing between the two Chinese tech firms. Oppo Find X5 series smartphones are said to get Hasselblad-treated rear camera setup. On the other hand, Brar also mentions that a OnePlus flagship smartphone could get Oppo's MariSilicon X NPU that it unveiled last month. The OnePlus flagship smartphone could get Oppo's inhouse NPU sometime in the second half of 2022.

Oppo MariSilicon X is a neural processing unit (NPU) that is claimed to improve images for videos and photographs taken using smartphones. It will be manufactured using TSMC's 6nm process technology and is said to debut with upcoming Oppo Find X series smartphones in early 2022.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
OnePlus 10 Ultra in EVT Phase, Oppo Find X5 to Get Hasselblad Cameras: Report
