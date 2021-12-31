Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro Official-Looking Teaser Video Tips Launch Date, Design

OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to launch on January 11, according to the leaked video.

By David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2021 11:03 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Official-Looking Teaser Video Tips Launch Date, Design

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Waqar Khan

Previous concept renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro (pictured) suggest it could feature a large camera module

  • OnePlus 10 Pro is said to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • The smartphone was previously expected to launch on January 5
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to launch with a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 10 Pro has been spotted in an official-looking teaser video ahead of an official announcement from the company. The video shows off the smartphone from different angles and appears to be in line with previous reports about the design of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. OnePlus 10 Pro is also said to sport a large camera module, which is also shown in the video along with Hasselblad branding. The upcoming smartphone was also recently spotted on Geekbench, which sheds some light on the specifications of the handset.

As per the teaser video shared on Twitter by tipster Mayank Kumar, the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone features a large rear camera module featuring three camera sensors. OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to launch with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the source of the video shared on Twitter.

The video shared by the tipster shows the presence of Hasselblad branding on the camera module just like its predecessor. The smartphone also sports a “P2D 50T” sensor, which could offer additional camera features. The front-facing camera sensor is located in the top left corner of the display, and OnePlus is tipped to launch the smartphone with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Notably, the video mentions a launch date of January 11 for the smartphone, which is a few days later than the previously reported date of January 5. The OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, following the appearance of the latest processor on Motorola Edge X30 and Xiaomi 12 series.

OnePlus 10 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench. The listing tips that the smartphone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset received a single core score of 976 points and a multi-core score of 3,469 points. The listing also shows OnePlus 10 Pro, bearing the model number NE2210, running on Android 12. Previous reports suggest OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 80W fast charging.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Teaser, OnePlus, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 10 Pro Camera, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date
David Delima
New Year’s Eve 2021 Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle, Virtual Confetti Celebrations
AMD's $35-Billion Deal for Xilinx Now Expected to Close in 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro Official-Looking Teaser Video Tips Launch Date, Design
