OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display

OnePlus 10 Pro may feature a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, as per the TENAA listing.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 January 2022 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Waqar Khan

Older concept renders on YouTube show OnePlus 10 Pro in Black, Green, Purple, and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is listed to arrive in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to launch with Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch later this month. The upcoming flagship offering from the Chinese company was recently spotted on both Geekbench and on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. OnePlus 10 Pro, which is tipped to launch with the recently released Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, has now been spotted on TENAA. The listing suggests the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As per the listing, OnePlus 10 Pro may sport a triple rear camera setup. The listing also tips the screen resolution, battery capacity, and the smartphone's dimensions as well.

The TENAA listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the listing. The TENAA listing tips that the smartphone, which bears model number NE2210 (believed to be OnePlus 10 Pro), will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440x3,216 pixels. The smartphone is also said to sport a 5,000mAh battery, while the listing specifies a 2,440mAh dual cell battery. OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to launch in China on January 11.

According to the TENAA listing, OnePlus 10 Pro may weigh 200.5 grams and measure 163x73.9x8.55mm. The smartphone is said to come in an 8GB + 128GB storage model and a 12GB + 256GB storage variant, according to the listing. According to a recent report, the vanilla OnePlus 10 could launch with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood, while the premium OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to launch with the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus 10 Pro is said to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel tertiary camera. Previous reports state that the secondary camera could feature an ultra-wide lens, while the third camera could feature a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone is tipped to launch with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, according to the listing. OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch with Android 12 out-of-the-box. The company's unified operating system “blending” ColorOS and Oxygen OS is set to debut on the OnePlus 10 Pro when it is launched later this month.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched

