OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have been revealed by company co-founder Pete Lau ahead of the phone's reported launch in China on January 11. The list of specifications include information on the flagship smartphone's camera, battery, and SoC. Details like the size of the display and storage configurations in which the phone will be offered are yet to be officially announced. It is among a select few smartphones which will come equipped with the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will come in at least two colour options.

As per a tweet by the OnePlus executive, OnePlus 10 Pro will run OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12. It will sport a Fluid AMOLED display with second-generation LTPO calibration technology and 120Hz refresh rate. Previous reports have suggested that the phone will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 256GB storage.

For photography, OnePlus 10 Pro will get a second-generation Hasselblad triple rear camera setup with Dual OIS. The setup will include a 48-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will come with a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Super VOOC fast charging technology. There will also be 50W AirVOOC wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

Other features of OnePlus 10 Pro includes support for NFC, VoLTE, X-axis Linear Motor haptics, dual stereo speakers, and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset measures 163x73.9x8.55mm. OnePlus 10 Pro will come in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options and is tipped to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.