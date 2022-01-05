Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Co Founder Pete Lau Ahead of Expected January 11 Launch

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Co-Founder Pete Lau Ahead of Expected January 11 Launch

OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 January 2022 11:14 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Co-Founder Pete Lau Ahead of Expected January 11 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Pete Lau

OnePlus 10 Pro will come in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone will sport a second-generation Hasselblad triple rear cameras
  • OnePlus 10 Pro will feature dual stereo speakers, and Bluetooth v5.2

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have been revealed by company co-founder Pete Lau ahead of the phone's reported launch in China on January 11. The list of specifications include information on the flagship smartphone's camera, battery, and SoC. Details like the size of the display and storage configurations in which the phone will be offered are yet to be officially announced. It is among a select few smartphones which will come equipped with the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will come in at least two colour options.

As per a tweet by the OnePlus executive, OnePlus 10 Pro will run OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12. It will sport a Fluid AMOLED display with second-generation LTPO calibration technology and 120Hz refresh rate. Previous reports have suggested that the phone will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 256GB storage.

For photography, OnePlus 10 Pro will get a second-generation Hasselblad triple rear camera setup with Dual OIS. The setup will include a 48-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will come with a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Super VOOC fast charging technology. There will also be 50W AirVOOC wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

Other features of OnePlus 10 Pro includes support for NFC, VoLTE, X-axis Linear Motor haptics, dual stereo speakers, and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset measures 163x73.9x8.55mm. OnePlus 10 Pro will come in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options and is tipped to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bitcoin, Ether Climb Back Up After Days of Dips, Most Other Cryptocurrencies Follow

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Co-Founder Pete Lau Ahead of Expected January 11 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  3. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  5. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  6. Hisense 55U6G 55-inch QLED Ultra-HD Smart Android TV Review
  7. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting New Bug-Fixing Android 12-Based Update
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces Expansion of Fast Pair to More Devices, Quicker Setup for Chromebook Users
  2. Realme Book Enhanced Edition Laptop With 11th Gen Intel Core I5 Processor, 12-Hour Battery Life Launched
  3. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns as It Offers Refunds for Pre-Orders
  4. Google Buys Israeli Security Startup Siemplify Amid Rising Cyberattacks
  5. James Webb Space Telescope Fully Deploys Sunshield, Eliminating 75 Percent Single-Point Failures
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Co-Founder Pete Lau Ahead of Expected January 11 Launch
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Climb Back Up After Days of Dips, Most Other Cryptocurrencies Follow
  8. Cryptocurrency Mining Banned in Kosovo to Save Electricity
  9. TCL 30 V 5G, TCL 30 XE 5G Phones With AMOLED Displays, Triple Rear Cameras Announced at CES 2022
  10. CES 2022: Microsoft, Qualcomm Partner on Metaverse Chip for AR Glasses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com