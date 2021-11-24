Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Surface Online; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Surface Online; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

OnePlus 10 Pro’s selfie camera could see an upgrade this year and come with a 32-megapixel sensor.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2021 11:20 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Surface Online; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OnLeaks

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders suggest the handset could feature a redesigned rear camera module

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a triple camera setup
  • Previous OnePlus 10 Pro leaks suggest a redesigned camera module
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to arrive in the first quarter of 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have surfaced online, soon after the appearance of multiple renders of the upcoming smartphone and its protective case online. The specifications tip improvements over its predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro on the processor and battery front. OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, according to the leak. While the handset is tipped to drop the 2-megapixel monochrome camera for a triple camera setup, the front-facing selfie camera could also see an upgrade this year, according to a new leak.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, citing known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks), OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is yet to be announced, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is also tipped to come with an IP68 rating and could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, up from 4,500mAh on the existing OnePlus 9 Pro.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup this year, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Previous leaks suggest the smartphone could retain the zoom capabilities found on this year's flagship OnePlus 9 Pro, but it is currently unclear whether the company will use a new camera sensor in 2022. The handset is also tipped to feature an upgraded 32-megapixel selfie camera, up from the 16-megapixel camera on this year's model.

OnePlus 10 Pro leaks have previously suggested that the company could opt for a new design this year, with a large square-shaped camera module that blends into the left spine of the phone.

A smartphone case render was also recently spotted, which suggests that the volume buttons could be located on the left spine, while the power button and alert slider could be on the opposite edge.

OnePlus 10 Pro has not yet been officially announced by OnePlus, but previous leaks suggest that the phone could arrive in China as early as January, with a global launch likely in the first quarter of 2022.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 10 Pro leaks
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Cryptocurrency Market Nosedives Amid Reports of Indian Government Ban
Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Get Tensor SoC, 12.2-Megapixel Sony IMX363 Primary Rear Sensor

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Surface Online; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  2. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  3. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  4. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Series Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of Launch
  6. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Crypto Bill: India Seeks to Block Most Cryptocurrencies
  9. Infinix Inbook X1 Set to Launch Soon With All-Metal Body, Large Battery
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing
#Latest Stories
  1. T-Mobile to Settle US Probe Into 2020 Outage for $19.5 Million
  2. NASA's Kepler Data Adds 301 Planets, Thanks to Machine Learning
  3. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model
  4. Metaverse: Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
  5. Reddit to Shut Down TikTok-Like Dubsmash App, Integrate Video Tools With Platform
  6. Oppo K9 Smart TV Series to Launch in India in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Redmi 10 (2022) Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Surface Online; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  9. Spotify Launches 'Netflix Hub' on Its App to Lure Fans With Podcasts, Soundtracks From Popular Shows
  10. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Get Tensor SoC, 12.2-Megapixel Sony IMX363 Primary Rear Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com