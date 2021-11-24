OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have surfaced online, soon after the appearance of multiple renders of the upcoming smartphone and its protective case online. The specifications tip improvements over its predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro on the processor and battery front. OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, according to the leak. While the handset is tipped to drop the 2-megapixel monochrome camera for a triple camera setup, the front-facing selfie camera could also see an upgrade this year, according to a new leak.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, citing known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks), OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is yet to be announced, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is also tipped to come with an IP68 rating and could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, up from 4,500mAh on the existing OnePlus 9 Pro.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup this year, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Previous leaks suggest the smartphone could retain the zoom capabilities found on this year's flagship OnePlus 9 Pro, but it is currently unclear whether the company will use a new camera sensor in 2022. The handset is also tipped to feature an upgraded 32-megapixel selfie camera, up from the 16-megapixel camera on this year's model.

OnePlus 10 Pro leaks have previously suggested that the company could opt for a new design this year, with a large square-shaped camera module that blends into the left spine of the phone.

A smartphone case render was also recently spotted, which suggests that the volume buttons could be located on the left spine, while the power button and alert slider could be on the opposite edge.

OnePlus 10 Pro has not yet been officially announced by OnePlus, but previous leaks suggest that the phone could arrive in China as early as January, with a global launch likely in the first quarter of 2022.

