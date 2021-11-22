Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Retain Zoom Features From OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro could launch with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2021 19:16 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Retain Zoom Features From OnePlus 9 Pro

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OnLeaks

OnePlus 10 Pro could feature a triple camera setup, according to previously shared renders

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 series is tipped to launch early next year
  • The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset
  • Renders of OnePlus 10 Pro were spotted online on November 10

OnePlus 10 Pro could retain the same zoom capabilities as its predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro, according to a tipster. The smartphone has already appeared in two sets of renders this month, suggesting the handset could feature a large triple camera setup that blends into the side of the handset. OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will reportedly arrive in China early next year, according to leaks which suggest the company is looking to launch the OnePlus 10 series in the first quarter of 2022.

According to a new leak by Digital Chat Station, spotted by Gizmochina, OnePlus 10 Pro could retain the same zoom capabilities found on the OnePlus 9 Pro. To recall, OnePlus 9 Pro features a quad camera setup, which includes an 8-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens capable of 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. OnePlus has not officially revealed any information related to the OnePlus 10 series, including details of the OnePlus 10 Pro camera specifications.

While the tipster has not revealed the camera specifications on OnePlus 10 Pro, it is tipped to offer the same optical zoom and digital zoom capabilities as OnePlus 9 Pro, which suggests that it could feature the same telephoto lens. Other details regarding the primary sensor and the third camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro are currently unknown. It was previously reported that OnePlus 10 Pro CAD renders had been spotted online on two occasions. The first renders showed the smartphone in Black colour, while the newer renders show other colour options, with greater detail.

Other OnePlus 10 Pro specifications are currently unknown, but the smartphone is tipped to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which is yet to be announced. We have previously reported that the handset could also sport a 6.7-inch (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO Fluid 2 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 526ppi pixel density. The smartphone could also come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and may feature a 5,000mAh battery, according to previous reports.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus, OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 10 Pro camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Cryptocurrency Will Continue to Face Ransomware, Botnet Attacks in 2021: Sophos Cybersecurity Threat Report

