OnePlus 10 Pro could retain the same zoom capabilities as its predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro, according to a tipster. The smartphone has already appeared in two sets of renders this month, suggesting the handset could feature a large triple camera setup that blends into the side of the handset. OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will reportedly arrive in China early next year, according to leaks which suggest the company is looking to launch the OnePlus 10 series in the first quarter of 2022.

According to a new leak by Digital Chat Station, spotted by Gizmochina, OnePlus 10 Pro could retain the same zoom capabilities found on the OnePlus 9 Pro. To recall, OnePlus 9 Pro features a quad camera setup, which includes an 8-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens capable of 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. OnePlus has not officially revealed any information related to the OnePlus 10 series, including details of the OnePlus 10 Pro camera specifications.

While the tipster has not revealed the camera specifications on OnePlus 10 Pro, it is tipped to offer the same optical zoom and digital zoom capabilities as OnePlus 9 Pro, which suggests that it could feature the same telephoto lens. Other details regarding the primary sensor and the third camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro are currently unknown. It was previously reported that OnePlus 10 Pro CAD renders had been spotted online on two occasions. The first renders showed the smartphone in Black colour, while the newer renders show other colour options, with greater detail.

Other OnePlus 10 Pro specifications are currently unknown, but the smartphone is tipped to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which is yet to be announced. We have previously reported that the handset could also sport a 6.7-inch (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO Fluid 2 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 526ppi pixel density. The smartphone could also come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and may feature a 5,000mAh battery, according to previous reports.