OnePlus 10 Pro has recently been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG certification websites. The OnePlus flagship smartphone was launched in China on Tuesday and the BIS certification hints at its imminent launch in India. Separately, the Chinese tech giant announced that OnePlus 10 Pro would become the official smartphone of a professional e-sports league. OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It gets a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad.

As per tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit), OnePlus 10 Pro has been spotted on BIS and Bluetooth SIG certification websites with NE2211 as its internal model designation. The listings don't reveal much and the BIS listing suggests that the smartphone will get launched in India soon.

Separately, OnePlus also announced through a Weibo post that OnePlus 10 Pro is the official smartphone for the PEL Peace Elite Professional League 2022. It is one of the highest levels of professional e-sports leagues in China.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

Launched recently, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Up front, it sports a 32-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 10 Pro offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support. It measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams.