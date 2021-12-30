Technology News
  OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Suggested by Geekbench, China's 3C Ahead of January Launch

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Suggested by Geekbench, China’s 3C Ahead of January Launch

OnePlus 10 Pro has appeared on Geekbench and China’s 3C sites with model number NE2210.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 December 2021 14:35 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Suggested by Geekbench, China’s 3C Ahead of January Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro (pictured) debuted earlier this year with 65W charging support

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro has purportedly surfaced on Geekbench
  • China’s 3C shows the OnePlus phone with 80W charging support
  • OnePlus 10 Pro may pack a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have purportedly appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench and the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website ahead of the official launch. The listing on the Geekbench site suggests 12GB of RAM on the upcoming OnePlus phone. However, its listing on the 3C site indicates 80W fast charging support. The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro is already confirmed to have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The flagship phone is also teased to come with a next-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display.

The Geekbench listing shows OnePlus 10 Pro with model number NE2210. The same model number recently appeared on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) site and was then considered to be associated with the regular OnePlus 10.

As per the listing, which was initially spotted by Nashville Chatter, the phone has a chipset codenamed ‘taro,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The site also shows that the phone has 10.97GB of memory. This translates to 12GB RAM on paper.

The benchmark listing also suggests Android 12 on the OnePlus phone. Further, it shows that the handset has received a single-core score of 976 points and a multi-core score of 3,469 points. These don't reflect the actual performance of OnePlus 10 Pro, though, as the phone appeared on Geekbench may just be a prototype and may need to go through future refinements.

oneplus 10 pro ne2210 geekbench image OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have purportedly appeared on Geekbench

 

Separately, the OnePlus phone with the same model number of NE2210 has appeared on the 3C site that suggests a bundled charger with a maximum output of 7.3 ampere at 11V. This suggests 80W fast charging support.

oneplus 10 pro ne2210 3c listing image OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro charging details have been suggested by a 3C listing

 

The listing on the 3C site was initially spotted by MySmartPrice and was independently verified by Gadgets 360.

OnePlus introduced Warp Charge 65T on OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 earlier this year. That proprietary technology provided up to 65W output (6.5A at 10V).

By offering 80W fast charging this time, OnePlus 10 Pro could be the company's fastest charging phone. The technology may continue the nomenclature of the company's fast charging tech and could be called Warp Charge 80.

If we look at previous rumours, OnePlus 10 Pro may pack a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is also rumoured to have 50W wireless charging over Qi standard.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch is set for January, with its release date scheduled to be announced next week. Meanwhile, pre-registrations for the flagship phone have already started in China.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10, OnePlus, Geekbench, 3C
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Suggested by Geekbench, China’s 3C Ahead of January Launch
