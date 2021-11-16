OnePlus 10 series launch is said to be just around the corner. The upcoming flagship smartphone series from OnePlus has reportedly entered private testing in China and Europe. The OnePlus 10 series is said to be the first smartphone series to be launched with Oppo and OnePlus' unified OS. A few more renders of the upcoming flagship series have surfaced online that show its complete design, colour options, and some of its key specifications.

As per by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — OnePlus has begun privately testing the OnePlus 10 series in Europe and China. Brar also mentioned that the upcoming flagship series may be launched early next year. It is speculated that the Chinese tech giant is pushing forward the launch of the OnePlus 10 series to take on the Galaxy S22 series that is said to launch in February.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), along with Zoutons, has shared some new renders for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. The new renders show the complete design of the smartphone, in much more detail that the previous renders that only showed the design of the rear camera module. The new renders show the triple rear camera setup housed in a big rectangular module with Hasselblad etched in the corner. The OnePlus logo is seemingly placed in the centre of the back panel.

The front of the OnePlus 10 Pro, as per the renders, will get a curved 6.7-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is surrounded by thin bezels on all four sides and gets a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera at the top left corner, as shown in the renders. The upcoming smartphone is seen with a power button and an alert slider on the right spine while the volume rocker is placed on the left. The OnePlus phone is said to be offered in Black, Light Blue, and White colour options.

The renders show a USB Type-C port at the bottom but the SIM tray and speaker grille are missing. The OnePlus 10 Pro is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery that could get 125W fast charging support. Furthermore, the the upcoming flagship from the Chinese tech giant is said to measure 163.0x73.8x8.5mm with its thickness increasing to 10.3mm because of the camera bump.

