OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 10 Pro is not yet launched in India, whereas the other models are already in the country.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 January 2022 19:24 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi

OnePlus 10 Pro offers 80W fast charging support that isn’t available on other three phones

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro price starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,600)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offers quad rear cameras
  • iPhone 13 has TrueDepth Camera with Face ID support

OnePlus 10 Pro debuted this week as the latest flagship model by the Chinese company. The new OnePlus phone ticks all the boxes that make it a high-end model in the market. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's most advanced SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The OnePlus 10 Pro also includes improvements over last year's OnePlus 9 Pro, such as 80W fast charging. All these additions make the OnePlus 10 Pro a strong competitor against some of the popular flagships.

In this article, we compare the OnePlus 10 Pro price and specifications with those of other major flagships, namely the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 13, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Price

OnePlus 10 Pro price starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has the 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB variant at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 61,500). Currently, the OnePlus 10 Pro is limited to China and is available in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colours. Details about the India launch of the phone are yet to be announced.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What's the Difference?

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was launched at Rs. 1,05,999 for the 12GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 1,16,999 for the top-end 16GB + 512GB model.

The iPhone 13, on the other hand, begins at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model. The iPhone carries a price tag of Rs. 89,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs. 1,09,900 for the 512GB version.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB model.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 13, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, all four phones come with dual-SIM support. However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 have secondary eSIM support, while the OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra both have a physical secondary SIM card slot.

On the software part, the OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra came with Android 11 with One UI on top. The phone, though, recently started getting the Android 12 update. On the other front, the iPhone 13 runs on iOS 15. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, however, came with MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review: Progress Isn't Always Exciting

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, houses a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go down to up to 10Hz. However, the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display that has a 1,170x2,532 pixels resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi 11 Ultra features a large 6.81-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can go down to up to 30Hz.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10 Pro carries the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in India comes with an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM. The iPhone 13 is, however, powered by a hexa-core A15 Bionic chip. Official RAM details about the latest iPhone are not revealed by Apple. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens. The smartphone also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup that has a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters and a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Review

The iPhone 13 has a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide lens. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.95 lens, coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 40-megapixel camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens, whereas the iPhone 13 has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth Camera at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra come with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 256GB as the lone storage option. However, the iPhone 13 has up to 512GB of storage.

Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 13, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC support. The OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Ultra also come with a USB Type-C port, while the iPhone 13 houses Apple's proprietary Lightning port.

The OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The iPhone 13 in contrast offers Face ID support for biometric authentication.

OnePlus has provided a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery on the OnePlus 10 Pro, along with up to 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra also have a 5,000mAh battery.

However, the Samsung phone offers USB PD 3.0 and Wireless Charging 2.0, whereas the Mi 11 Ultra has 67W fast charging. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, has a battery capacity of 3,240mAh — according to reports — that is rated to have 20W wired charging and up to 15W MagSafe wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163.0x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra measures 165.1x75.6x8.9mm and weighs 227 grams. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, has 146.7x71.5x7.65mm dimensions and 173 grams of weight. Finally, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra measures 164.3x74.6x8.38mm and weighs 234 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
iPhone 13
iPhone 13
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.10-inch-6.80-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Apple A15 BionicQualcommSamsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera32-megapixel 12-megapixel 20-megapixel 40-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM8GB-12GB12GB
Storage128GB128GB256GB128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh-5000mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 12iOS 15Android 11Android 11
Resolution1440x3216 pixels1170x2532 pixels1440x3200 pixels1440x3220 pixels
Display (Primary)--6.81-inch-
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusAppleXiaomiSamsung
Model10 ProiPhone 13Mi 11 UltraGalaxy S21 Ultra
Release dateJanuary 11, 2022September 14, 2021March 29, 2021January 14, 2021
Launched in IndiaNoYesYes-
Dimensions (mm)163.00 x 73.90 x 8.55146.70 x 71.50 x 7.65164.30 x 74.60 x 8.38165.10 x 75.60 x 8.90
Weight (g)200.50174.00234.00228.00
Battery capacity (mAh)5000-50005000
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursEmerald Forest, Volcanic BlackStarlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, (PRODUCT)RED-Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, Phantom Brown
IP rating-IP68IP68IP68
Wireless charging-YesYesYes
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz---
Screen size (inches)6.706.106.816.80
Resolution1440x3216 pixels1170x2532 pixels1440x3200 pixels1440x3220 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)526460515515
Aspect ratio--20:9-
HARDWARE
Processorocta-corehexa-coreocta-core2.2GHz octa-core (3x2.8GHz + 4x2.2GHz + 1x2.9GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Apple A15 BionicQualcommSamsung Exynos 2100
RAM8GB-12GB12GB
Internal storage128GB128GB256GB128GB
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 50-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.64-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/1.95) + 48-megapixel (f/2.2) + 48-megapixel108-megapixel (f/1.8, 0.8-micron) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.4-micron) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.22-micron) + 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 1.22-micron)
No. of Rear Cameras323-
Rear autofocusYesYesYesLaser autofocus
Rear flashYesYesYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/2.2)20-megapixel (f/2.3)40-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.7-micron)
No. of Front Cameras111-
Pop-Up Camera--No-
Front autofocus--Yes-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 12iOS 15Android 11Android 11
SkinColorOS 12.1-MIUI 12.5One UI 3.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYesYes
USB Type-CYes-YesYes
Number of SIMs2222
Lightning-Yes--
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
5GYesYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMeSIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYesYes
5GYes-YesYes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-YesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYesYes
3D face recognition-Yes--
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYesYes
Barometer-Yes-Yes
Face unlock--YesYes
SECOND DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)--1.10-
Resolution--126x294 pixels-
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Striking display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Competent cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Top-heavy design is not for everyone
  • Inconsistent fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi K50 Series Launch, Specifications Teased; Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Tipped

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
