OnePlus 10 Pro debuted this week as the latest flagship model by the Chinese company. The new OnePlus phone ticks all the boxes that make it a high-end model in the market. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's most advanced SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The OnePlus 10 Pro also includes improvements over last year's OnePlus 9 Pro, such as 80W fast charging. All these additions make the OnePlus 10 Pro a strong competitor against some of the popular flagships.

In this article, we compare the OnePlus 10 Pro price and specifications with those of other major flagships, namely the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 13, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Price

OnePlus 10 Pro price starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has the 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB variant at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 61,500). Currently, the OnePlus 10 Pro is limited to China and is available in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colours. Details about the India launch of the phone are yet to be announced.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was launched at Rs. 1,05,999 for the 12GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 1,16,999 for the top-end 16GB + 512GB model.

The iPhone 13, on the other hand, begins at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model. The iPhone carries a price tag of Rs. 89,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs. 1,09,900 for the 512GB version.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB model.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 13, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, all four phones come with dual-SIM support. However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 have secondary eSIM support, while the OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra both have a physical secondary SIM card slot.

On the software part, the OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra came with Android 11 with One UI on top. The phone, though, recently started getting the Android 12 update. On the other front, the iPhone 13 runs on iOS 15. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, however, came with MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, houses a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go down to up to 10Hz. However, the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display that has a 1,170x2,532 pixels resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi 11 Ultra features a large 6.81-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can go down to up to 30Hz.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10 Pro carries the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in India comes with an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM. The iPhone 13 is, however, powered by a hexa-core A15 Bionic chip. Official RAM details about the latest iPhone are not revealed by Apple. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens. The smartphone also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup that has a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters and a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor.

The iPhone 13 has a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide lens. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.95 lens, coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 40-megapixel camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens, whereas the iPhone 13 has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth Camera at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra come with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 256GB as the lone storage option. However, the iPhone 13 has up to 512GB of storage.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 13, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC support. The OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Mi 11 Ultra also come with a USB Type-C port, while the iPhone 13 houses Apple's proprietary Lightning port.

The OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The iPhone 13 in contrast offers Face ID support for biometric authentication.

OnePlus has provided a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery on the OnePlus 10 Pro, along with up to 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra also have a 5,000mAh battery.

However, the Samsung phone offers USB PD 3.0 and Wireless Charging 2.0, whereas the Mi 11 Ultra has 67W fast charging. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, has a battery capacity of 3,240mAh — according to reports — that is rated to have 20W wired charging and up to 15W MagSafe wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163.0x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra measures 165.1x75.6x8.9mm and weighs 227 grams. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, has 146.7x71.5x7.65mm dimensions and 173 grams of weight. Finally, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra measures 164.3x74.6x8.38mm and weighs 234 grams.