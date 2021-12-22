OnePlus 10 Pro concept renders have surfaced online, providing a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone that is set to arrive in January. Ahead of the launch of the company's flagship smartphone, the design of the smartphone had previously leaked, including the large rear camera module. The new OnePlus 10 Pro renders show the smartphone's previously leaked design with a curved display, in four different colours. However, OnePlus is yet to reveal what colours the handset will be available in, or when the device will be launched in January.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro renders have been shared by concept artist Waqar Khan on YouTube, and show off the upcoming smartphone's display with its curved display and rounded edges. OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to launch with a 6.7-inch (2,048 x 1,080 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The renders show the smartphone in different colours, including Black, Green, Purple, and Silver.

According to the renders, the power button and the company's popular alert slider are located on the right side of the smartphone, while the volume buttons are located to the left. Like previous OnePlus handsets, there's no headphone jack, but the smartphone has a USB Type-C port at the bottom in the renders. The handset's design and case renders were previously spotted online in November.

Previous leaks and renders have suggested that OnePlus 10 Pro could sport a large camera module protruding out of the smartphone, that merges with the left spine. The Hasselblad logo is also clearly visible in the new OnePlus 10 Pro renders. Previous reports suggest that the smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel camera. On the front, OnePlus 10 Pro is could sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The high-end OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, paired with 12GB of RAM. The device is tipped to launch with a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to run on Android 12, with the ColorOS skin on top. The smartphone is confirmed to launch in January, but OnePlus is yet to reveal an official launch date for the smartphone.