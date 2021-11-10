Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro Price, Specifications, and Design Tipped in Major Leak

OnePlus 10 Pro could be priced at $1,069 (roughly Rs. 79,200)

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 November 2021 11:45 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Price, Specifications, and Design Tipped in Major Leak

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnLeaks

OnePlus 10 Pro may sport a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro could house a 5,000mAh battery
  • The rumoured phone’s base model may have 8GB of RAM
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display

OnePlus 10 Pro high-quality renders have been shared by a tipster. The alleged renders show a large rectangular camera module at the back of the phone with three sensors and an LED flash. A report has also listed out a few key specifications of the smartphone, highlighting that the handset will have a base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone has not been announced by OnePlus as of now.

As per the renders tweeted by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with publishing platform Zouton, the alleged OnePlus 10 Pro will have a massive camera module that has three sensors and an LED in a rectangular setting. Below the module is a OnePlus logo and the phone looks to sport matte finish. The phone seems to have a metal chassis sporting a power button and an alert slider.

OnePlus 10 Pro price, launch date (expected)

As per the report by Zoutan, OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in “the US and Canadian markets (along with most other regions) in the first half of 2022”. The phone is said to retail for $1,069 (roughly Rs. 79,200), which will have it compete with the likes other rumored flagships in Samsung Galaxy S22 and Oppo Find X4.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

The report does not give out a lot of information about the specifications of the rumoured OnePlus 10 Pro. However, it does say that the phone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid 2 AMOLED display with a 1,440x3,216 pixels resolution, 526ppi pixel density, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

As mentioned, the base model of the alleged OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to come equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the top trim of the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will reportedly get a 5,000mAh battery and measure 163.2x73.6x8.7mm.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

Display 6.70-inch
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
