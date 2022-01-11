OnePlus 10 Pro was launched on Tuesday as the company's latest flagship. The new OnePlus phone comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display that carries a second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. The OnePlus 10 Pro also features triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. Unlike last year's OnePlus 9 Pro that had 65W fast charging, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with up to 80W fast charging. The new OnePlus flagship also comes preloaded with a HyperBoost technology that is claimed to help better graphics. It also has a new design with a metal middle frame integrated with 3D nano nanocrystalline ceramics. OnePlus also introduced the OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds alongside the flagship phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro price, availability

OnePlus 10 Pro price has been set at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 61,500), respectively. It will be available for purchase in China in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colours from Thursday, January 13. Details about the global debut of the OnePlus 10 Pro are yet to be announced.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also includes always-on support and delivers up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel. Under the hood, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 10 Pro carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, ans optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support.

OnePlus noted that the camera setup of the OnePlus 10 Pro is capable of offering 3.3x optical zoom. It also supports up to 8K video recording at 24fps (frame rate). Further, the camera on the OnePlus phone is backed by Hasselblad's colour optimisations.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.4 lens.

OnePlus 10 Pro offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

OnePlus has packed the 10 Pro with a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge. The phone comes with stereo speakers and has Dolby Atmos support. Besides, it measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 200.5 grams.

OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition price, specifications

In addition to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Chinese company unveiled the OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition that will go on sale in China from Tuesday (January 11) with an introductory price of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,100). The earbuds have a normal retail price of CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,300) that will be applicable after the launch offer expires.

OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition will be available in China from Tuesday

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril Edition have a design similar to the regular Buds Pro but with a metal finish. The earbuds come with 40dB noise cancellation support that is backed by three microphones. OnePlus has also provided an IP55 dust- and water-resistant design and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The earbuds come with a charging case that supports wireless charging and helps deliver up to 38 hours of total battery life.