Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Camera Specifications Surface Online

OnePlus 10 Pro's base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is tipped to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 January 2022 11:59 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Camera Specifications Surface Online

Photo Credit: XDA Developers/ OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro's ultra-wide-angle sensor will get a 150-degrees field-of-view and a Fisheye Mode

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro said to get three RAM + Storage variants
  • Its camera to get RAW+ support
  • OnePlus 10 Pro to come with 10-bit colour photography

OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly launch on January 11 in China. Ahead of its launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed many of its specifications. A tipster has now shared pricing information of the upcoming smartphone along with possible RAM + storage variants. Separately, some sample images from OnePlus 10 Pro have surfaced online that show the prowess of the Hasselblad-powered rear camera setup. OnePlus 10 Pro is teased to get second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode with RAW+, a 150-degree field-of-view for the ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 10-bit colour photography.

OnePlus 10 Pro price (expected)

Tipster WHY LAB has shared the purported pricing of OnePlus 10 Pro. As per the screenshots shared by the tipster, JD.com has provided a price range for the three alleged variants of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly get these three variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. JD.com lists the base variant to have a price range of CNY 3,000 to 3,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000 to 46,600), while the mid variant and the top variant are listed to cost between CNY 4,000 to 4,999 (roughly Rs. 46,600 to 58,300).

However, the tipster mentions that the base – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage – variant of OnePlus 10 Pro will cost CNY 3,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will be priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 53,600), and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will have a price tag of CNY 4,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (teased)

OnePlus has reportedly teased the camera features of OnePlus 10 Pro. The upcoming smartphone will have 150-degrees field-of-view for its 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Along with this, the ultra-wide-angle sensor benefits from a Fisheye Mode. This camera sensor will have a traditional 110-degrees field-of-view with AI distortion correction.

Through the second-gen Hasselblad Pro Mode on OnePlus 10 Pro, users will be able to click 12-bit RAW photographs. With support for RAW+, the smartphone should be able to capture JPEG and RAW images simultaneously. Movie Mode will also make a debut on the upcoming smartphone and it will let users change ISO, shutter speed, and other settings. Users will also be able to shoot in LOG format without a preset picture profile.

OnePlus 10 Pro is claimed to be the first smartphone from the Chinese tech giant to come with 10-bit colour photography for all of its three rear cameras. This will allow the smartphone to have a wider colour gamut that is claimed to result in smoother colour transitions and fewer instances of colour banding.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Price, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, Hasselblad
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
5G Wireless Service Could Still Disrupt Flights, US Federal Aviation Administration Says

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Camera Specifications Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wordle Has Taken the Internet by Storm: Here's How to Play
  2. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  3. Nokia Introduces 5 Budget Phones at CES 2022: Details Here
  4. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  6. Moto G71 5G India Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  8. BSNL Offering 5GB of Free Data to Users Coming From an Existing Network
  9. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  10. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
#Latest Stories
  1. E3 2022 Won't Be Held in Person Due to Rising Omicron Cases
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  3. 5G Wireless Service Could Still Disrupt Flights, US Federal Aviation Administration Says
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Final Unfolding: Primary Mirror to Be Deployed on January 8
  5. Hybrid Electric Car Sales Hit Record Highs in the US in 2021, Industry Data Shows
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Register Dips as Most Crypto Coins Suffer; USD Coin Sees Marginal Gain
  7. Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) With Kirin 710A SoC, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. GM Taps Three Qualcomm Chips to Power Its Ultra Cruise Feature
  9. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro to Launch in India Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc, Triple Cameras: Report
  10. Moto G71 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 10 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com