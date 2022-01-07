OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly launch on January 11 in China. Ahead of its launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed many of its specifications. A tipster has now shared pricing information of the upcoming smartphone along with possible RAM + storage variants. Separately, some sample images from OnePlus 10 Pro have surfaced online that show the prowess of the Hasselblad-powered rear camera setup. OnePlus 10 Pro is teased to get second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode with RAW+, a 150-degree field-of-view for the ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 10-bit colour photography.

OnePlus 10 Pro price (expected)

Tipster WHY LAB has shared the purported pricing of OnePlus 10 Pro. As per the screenshots shared by the tipster, JD.com has provided a price range for the three alleged variants of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly get these three variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. JD.com lists the base variant to have a price range of CNY 3,000 to 3,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000 to 46,600), while the mid variant and the top variant are listed to cost between CNY 4,000 to 4,999 (roughly Rs. 46,600 to 58,300).

However, the tipster mentions that the base – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage – variant of OnePlus 10 Pro will cost CNY 3,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will be priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 53,600), and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will have a price tag of CNY 4,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (teased)

OnePlus has reportedly teased the camera features of OnePlus 10 Pro. The upcoming smartphone will have 150-degrees field-of-view for its 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Along with this, the ultra-wide-angle sensor benefits from a Fisheye Mode. This camera sensor will have a traditional 110-degrees field-of-view with AI distortion correction.

Through the second-gen Hasselblad Pro Mode on OnePlus 10 Pro, users will be able to click 12-bit RAW photographs. With support for RAW+, the smartphone should be able to capture JPEG and RAW images simultaneously. Movie Mode will also make a debut on the upcoming smartphone and it will let users change ISO, shutter speed, and other settings. Users will also be able to shoot in LOG format without a preset picture profile.

OnePlus 10 Pro is claimed to be the first smartphone from the Chinese tech giant to come with 10-bit colour photography for all of its three rear cameras. This will allow the smartphone to have a wider colour gamut that is claimed to result in smoother colour transitions and fewer instances of colour banding.