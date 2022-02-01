OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch globally by mid- or end-March. The flagship phone was made available in the Chinese market in early January. Now, a new report suggests that OnePlus 10 Pro would launch globally with OxygenOS 12 custom skin. Earlier, it was expected that the global rollout of the OnePlus 10 series flagship would be accompanied by the release of a unified OS by OnePlus and Oppo. The tech giants — sister brands that fall under China's BBK Electronics — had announced in September 2021 that they would be combining their custom ColourOS and OxygenOS skins to develop a unified operating platform.

As per the report from 91Mobiles, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that OnePlus and Oppo have decided to postpone the release of their unified OS. This indicates that the global variant of OnePlus 10 Pro will feature the OxygenOS 12 skin out of the box. Notably, OnePlus 10 Pro launched in China with Oppo's ColourOS 12.1 skin.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) and a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. The display offers always-on support and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel. The handset is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The OnePlus 10 Pro has three variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. OnePlus has equipped this smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge. Additionally, the phone has stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

There is a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor that features optical image stabilisation (OIS). This setup also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The handset sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

