OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Renders Leak Online, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Tipped to Include 48-Megapixel Main Camera

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 December 2021 13:20 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @heyitsyogesh

Leaked renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G shows a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display
  • The new smartphones are yet to be officially confirmed by the company

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is reportedly in the works. Ahead of the official announcement from the Chinese brand, renders of the smartphone have leaked online, offering a glimpse into the design of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G handset. The leaked renders show a design identical to the standard OnePlus Nord 2 with a hole-punch design and a 6.4-inch display. Separately, a popular Chinese tipster has leaked the specifications of another upcoming OnePlus flagship device — the OnePlus 10 Pro. The handset is said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera and 80W wired charging support.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G design specifications (leaked)

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G renders were shared by known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The leaked renders show the handset in grey and olive green shades. As per the report, the handset will have an AMOLED panel and a hole-punch display design. The volume rockers are seen on the left spine of the phone, while the power button is arranged on the right spine. Furthermore, a microphone, a speaker grille, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port are seen at the bottom. The phone may also pack an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Triple rear cameras and an LED flash is seen inside a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back along with a OnePlus logo.

Previously tipped specifications of OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and a triple camera unit at the back. The handset is tipped to come with a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (rumoured)

OnePlus 10 series, which is expected to have the vanilla OnePlus 10 alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro has been part of the rumours for quite some time now. Tipster Digital Chat Station on Thursday via Chinese microblogging website Weibo shared key specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone. OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to come with 6.7-inch (2,048 x 1,080 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming OnePlus flagship phone is also said to run Android 12 based ColorOS 12.

The handset is said to sport a hole-punch cutout on the display to house a 32-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera unit at the rear including a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. OnePlus 10 Pro is said to support 80W wired fast charging in addition to 50W wireless fast charging.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
