OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Set for January, Co-Founder Pete Lau Confirms

Pete Lau has confirmed the January launch of OnePlus 10 Pro through a post on Weibo.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 December 2021 12:57 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro comes as a successor to OnePlus 9 Pro (pictured)

  • OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come alongside OnePlus 10
  • Both new OnePlus flagships are rumoured to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • OnePlus 10 Pro specifications may include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display

OnePlus 10 Pro launch is taking place in January, Co-Founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed on Tuesday. The flagship phone is expected to be the company's successor to OnePlus 9 Pro. It is also rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. OnePlus 10 Pro is speculated to come alongside OnePlus 10. Both OnePlus 10-series phones would carry slight differences to target a distinct range of customers — an approach similar to the last OnePlus flagships.

Pete Lau took to Weibo to confirm the January launch for OnePlus 10 Pro. He did not reveal the exact launch date, though.

OnePlus is said to be planning a physical launch event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on January 5 where we could see OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. Both phones are expected to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which Qualcomm unveiled earlier this week.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro may come to markets around the globe including India in the first quarter of 2022, shortly after its initial launch in China.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

OnePlus 10 Pro may have a large square-shaped rear camera module, as suggested by some initial case renders, and may retain the zoom features of OnePlus 9 Pro. The smartphone is also tipped to have a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Other specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro are rumoured to include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, maximum 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone may also have an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, we can expect the phone to have OnePlus' proprietary fast charging technology, an alert sider at one of its sides, and Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

Jagmeet Singh
