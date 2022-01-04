OnePlus 10 Pro first look has been shared by company co-founder Pete Lau, and the teaser image shared by the executive confirms that the upcoming flagship smartphone will pack a triple rear camera setup co-developed by Hasselblad. It will mark the second year that OnePlus has partnered with the Swedish photography equipment company. OnePlus has also shared a short clip revealing the two colour options that OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in. Meanwhile, a pre-registration listing reveals the phone will be launched in China on January 11.

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau tweeted an image teasing the design and “a refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module” of OnePlus 10 Pro. The image also confirms that the phone will have a triple rear camera setup that has been leaked in past leaks and renders. Lau says that the company has worked hard on “multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro.”

In the image, we can see a square camera module with four cutouts — three for cameras and one for the LED flash. It has Hasselblad branding, and the module wraps around the right spine of OnePlus 10 Pro. There is OnePlus branding on the back, and the right spine also has the power button along with the alert slider. The phone is seen in two colour options.

Meanwhile, OnePlus confirmed in a short video clip on Twitter that OnePlus 10 Pro will come in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options.

OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for pre-orders in China. It has been listed on various retail websites including Oppo store, JD.com and Tmall. It is also listed on the OnePlus store for pre-registrations. The JD.com listing reveals that the handset will be launched at an event scheduled for 2pm local time (11:30 am IST). It also shows that the phone will be available in three storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

OnePlus 10 Pro is said to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It could sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. The phone is confirmed to use LTPO 2.0 technology, and feature 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It could come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel camera. At the front, OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to get a 32-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro is also tipped to have an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance and a 5,000mAh battery.