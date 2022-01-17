Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10 Pro Reportedly Enters Private Testing in India and Europe, March Launch Tipped

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is reportedly out of the testing phase and may launch in February.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 January 2022 14:42 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Reportedly Enters Private Testing in India and Europe, March Launch Tipped

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China last week

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro has been spotted on various certifications websites
  • It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus Nord 2 CE may launch as successor to the OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus 10 Pro has entered private testing in India as well as in Europe, and the smartphone is expected to launch by mid or end of March in these markets, according to a report. It has got various local certifications as well. The smartphone was launched in China last week with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is allegedly out of the testing phase and is expected to debut in February.

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, 91Mobiles has claimed that the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was recently-launched in China, has gone into a private testing phase in India and Europe. The OnePlus phone is tipped to launch in India and European markets by mid or end of March.

Reports have suggested that the OnePlus 10 Pro will soon make its India as well as global debut because it has been spotted on various certification websites. One of the listings suggests that the phone will come with support for NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and may carry model number NE2211. The OnePlus smartphone was previously spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG certification websites with the same model number.

The 91Mobiles report also says that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to be out of testing phase and is expected to debut in February. It is tipped to be a mid-range smartphone and a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE. The phone has allegedly been spotted on the BIS website. As per another tipster Mukul Sharma, the phone is codenamed Ivan and has model number IV2201.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE could sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, and a triple rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Spécifications, OnePlus Nord 2 CE, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Redmi K50 Pro Tipped to Sport a Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor: Details
iPhone 14 Lineup Said to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, 6GB of RAM

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro Reportedly Enters Private Testing in India and Europe, March Launch Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Reliance, Ola, Mahindra Bid for Incentives Under India's Battery Scheme
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  4. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Now Available to Buy in India
  7. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Vivo X70 Pro Ranked Higher Than iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Ratings
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Lineup Said to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, 6GB of RAM
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Reportedly Enters Private Testing in India and Europe, March Launch Tipped
  3. Redmi K50 Pro Tipped to Sport a Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor: Details
  4. Indonesian Student Becomes a Millionaire Selling Selfies as NFTs on OpenSea Marketplace
  5. Singapore Central Bank Issues Guidelines to Discourage Crypto Trading by Public
  6. Ptron Force X11 Smartwatch With 7 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Starts Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4 Update: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Gets January 2022 Android Security Patch in First Update in India
  9. Scientists Testing Hand-Held Bioprinting Technology That Can Create Bandages From Astronauts' Own Skin
  10. Ukraine Suspects Belarus Intelligence-Linked UNC1151 Group Over Cyberattack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com