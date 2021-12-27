Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4, Pre-Registrations Begin

OnePlus 10 Pro may come with a price tag identical to that of OnePlus 9 Pro.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 December 2021 13:32 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4, Pre-Registrations Begin

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OnLeaks

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date announcement will be aligning with the Realme GT 2 Pro launch

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro launch date has been announced by Oppo
  • The new OnePlus phone’s pre-registrations are now live in China
  • OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date will officially be announced on January 4. The Chinese smartphone giant has also started taking pre-registrations for the new handset. OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come alongside the regular OnePlus 10. Specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro are confirmed to include an LTPO 2.0 display and Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone is also rumoured to have up to 12GB of RAM and 80W fast charging support.

On Monday, OnePlus kicked off pre-registrations for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro in China through its official website and JD.com. OnePlus' sibling Oppo has also created a dedicated listing on its China website to highlight that the launch date of OnePlus 10 Pro will be revealed on January 4. The listing was initially spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

oneplus 10 pro pre registrations image OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date announcement is taking place next week
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Interestingly, Realme — another OnePlus sibling — is launching its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro on the same date. The smartphone is expected to come alongside the regular Realme GT 2.

Last week, Oppo Chief Product Officer and OnePlus Co-Founder Pete Lau announced that OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in January. The exact launch date of the phone is yet to be revealed.

OnePlus 10 Pro price (expected)

OnePlus 10 Pro price is rumoured to be set at $1,069 (roughly Rs. 80,200). This suggests that the new phone may be priced identical to that of OnePlus 9 Pro as that model also went on sale in the US at $1,069. Details about the official pricing are yet to be announced.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

On the part of specifications, OnePlus has confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone was also recently teased to feature an LTPO 2.0 display. The rumour mill has suggested that the OnePlus 10 Pro would come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Further, the phone is rumoured with a 5,000mAh battery that may support 80W fast charging. It may measure 163.2x73.6x8.7mm.

OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to have a large square-shaped rear camera module. This would be unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro handset which came with a rectangular rear camera module. The phone may also have at least four distinct colour options to choose from.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro Price, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10, OnePlus, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Get OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 Update With December 2021 Security Patch

