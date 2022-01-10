Technology News
  OnePlus 10 Pro Front Design Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch, China Model Confirmed to Have ColorOS 12.1

OnePlus 10 Pro Front Design Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch, China Model Confirmed to Have ColorOS 12.1

OnePlus 10 Pro in global markets is said to get OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 January 2022 11:12 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Front Design Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch, China Model Confirmed to Have ColorOS 12.1

Photo Credit: Weibo

OnePlus 10 Pro seems to have a higher screen-to-body ratio over OnePlus 9 Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro teaser showing its front has been posted on Weibo
  • The OnePlus phone is coming to China on January 11
  • OnePlus 10 Pro in China will have Omoji 3D avatars

OnePlus 10 Pro front design has been revealed in a new teaser ahead of its official launch. The smartphone appears to have a curved-edge display, which looks similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also teased to debut as the first phone to run on ColorOS 12.1. Although the launch of the new OnePlus phone is still a week away, the Chinese company has continued its trend of creating hype for its next-generation flagship by announcing its features on social media.

To reveal the front design of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus has posted an image on Weibo that gives us a clear view of the phone. It seems to have narrow bezels on left and right sides and a curved design. OnePlus 10 Pro also appears to have a thinner chin and a higher screen-to-body ratio over what we have on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Further, the OnePlus 10 Pro appears with a hole-punch display design where the selfie camera is positioned on the top-left side. This is identical to last year's models, including OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Some earlier teaser images have showcased the OnePlus 10 Pro from its back. The phone seems to have triple rear cameras in a square module.

Alongside revealing the front design of OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will run on Oppo's custom ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. The new skin will include Omoji — Oppo's answer to Apple's Animoji and Samsung's AR Emoji. The feature essentially uses software algorithms to capture the face of the user and create their 3D avatar. It was introduced in ColorOS 12 last year.

oneplus 10 pro coloros 12 1 teaser image weibo OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to debut with ColorOS 12.1
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The OnePlus 10 Pro is also teased to have software optimisations to deliver a distinct user experience.

Notably, ColorOS 12.1 may be limited to OnePlus 10 Pro in China as the phone is teased to have OxygenOS 12 in global markets.

OnePlus is hosting the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in China on January 11, the company confirmed last week.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

Last week, OnePlus Co-Founder Pete Lau revealed some of OnePlus 10 Pro's specifications through his personal account. The smartphone will run on Android 12 and feature a Fluid AMOLED display with second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is also confirmed to have Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The OnePlus 10 Pro is teased to have a triple rear camera setup with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) and software tweaks from Swedish camera maker Hasselblad.

OnePlus 10 Pro is also confirmed to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Moreover, the phone will have a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Super VOOC fast wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus, ColorOS 12.1, Omoji
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 10 Pro Front Design Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch, China Model Confirmed to Have ColorOS 12.1
