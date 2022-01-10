OnePlus 10 Pro front design has been revealed in a new teaser ahead of its official launch. The smartphone appears to have a curved-edge display, which looks similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also teased to debut as the first phone to run on ColorOS 12.1. Although the launch of the new OnePlus phone is still a week away, the Chinese company has continued its trend of creating hype for its next-generation flagship by announcing its features on social media.

To reveal the front design of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus has posted an image on Weibo that gives us a clear view of the phone. It seems to have narrow bezels on left and right sides and a curved design. OnePlus 10 Pro also appears to have a thinner chin and a higher screen-to-body ratio over what we have on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Further, the OnePlus 10 Pro appears with a hole-punch display design where the selfie camera is positioned on the top-left side. This is identical to last year's models, including OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Some earlier teaser images have showcased the OnePlus 10 Pro from its back. The phone seems to have triple rear cameras in a square module.

Alongside revealing the front design of OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will run on Oppo's custom ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. The new skin will include Omoji — Oppo's answer to Apple's Animoji and Samsung's AR Emoji. The feature essentially uses software algorithms to capture the face of the user and create their 3D avatar. It was introduced in ColorOS 12 last year.

OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to debut with ColorOS 12.1

Photo Credit: Weibo

The OnePlus 10 Pro is also teased to have software optimisations to deliver a distinct user experience.

Notably, ColorOS 12.1 may be limited to OnePlus 10 Pro in China as the phone is teased to have OxygenOS 12 in global markets.

OnePlus is hosting the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in China on January 11, the company confirmed last week.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

Last week, OnePlus Co-Founder Pete Lau revealed some of OnePlus 10 Pro's specifications through his personal account. The smartphone will run on Android 12 and feature a Fluid AMOLED display with second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is also confirmed to have Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The OnePlus 10 Pro is teased to have a triple rear camera setup with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) and software tweaks from Swedish camera maker Hasselblad.

OnePlus 10 Pro is also confirmed to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Moreover, the phone will have a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Super VOOC fast wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support.