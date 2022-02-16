Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Tipped for March, Said to Go on Sale via Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro was unveiled in China with a starting price of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 February 2022 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro features triple rear camera unit headlined by 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor

  • OnePlus 10 Pro was announced in China in January this year
  • OnePlus 10 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The smartphone is tipped to go on sale via Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro, which was unveiled in China recently as the company's latest flagship smartphone, is reportedly being readied for launch in India. The exact launch date of the smartphone has not been shared by OnePlus yet, but a fresh leak suggests the phone is set to launch in India in March. The smartphone's sale details in the country have also been tipped. It is expected to go on sale around the Holi festival on Amazon. OnePlus 10 Pro packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display. Other highlights of the OnePlus 10 Pro include triple rear cameras, a hole-punch display design, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — suggested that OnePlus 10 Pro is gearing up to launch by mid-March in India. OnePlus is said to unveil the handset on March 15 or March 16.

The leak further says that OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale via Amazon around Holi in the third week of March. OnePlus is likely to announce the official launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro on February 17 during the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

To recall, OnePlus 10 Pro was introduced in China at starting price of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher-end models with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 61,500), respectively.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (China variant)

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio, a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz, and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel. OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The handset carries a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies, OnePlus has provided a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

OnePlus 10 Pro packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It carries a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 10, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
