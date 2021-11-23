OnePlus 10 Pro Aluminium Dummy Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Camera Setup

OnePlus 10 Pro has leaked in an aluminium dummy form, hinting at the design. The company is said to have gone back to the drawing board and reworked on the camera module. The OnePlus 10 Pro, in these leaked renders, is seen to have the camera module in the corner instead of placed in the centre as before. The aluminium dummy render of the OnePlus 10 Pro also suggests the volume and power button placements of the upcoming phone.

Tipster xleaks7 (David Kowalski) in partnership with Fathom Bracelets has leaked the aluminium dummy of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The dummy shows that the back camera module has four sensors situated inside with a flash in the centre. The OnePlus 10 Pro is seen to have slightly curved edges. The bottom edge is seen to sport a SIM tray slot, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill as well.

The tipster claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro may have a silent mode switch and the power button on the right edge, while the left edge may have the volume buttons. In addition, even though the aluminium dummy offers no hints, it is anticipated that the OnePlus 10 Pro may have a hole-punch display design with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the display.

This aluminium dummy of the OnePlus 10 Pro is largely in sync with what past leaks suggest as well. The smartphone is tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2022 and could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. In addition, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO Fluid 2 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 526ppi pixel density.

OnePlus 10 Pro leaks also suggest that the smartphone could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the battery front, the handset could feature a 5,000mAh battery.