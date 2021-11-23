Technology News
loading

OnePlus 10 Pro Aluminium Dummy Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Camera Setup

OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 November 2021 17:46 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Aluminium Dummy Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: xleaks7/ Fathom Bracelets

OnePlus 10 Pro may incorporate the SIM tray slot at the bottom edge

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus 10 Pro may have a hole-punch display design

OnePlus 10 Pro has leaked in an aluminium dummy form, hinting at the design. The company is said to have gone back to the drawing board and reworked on the camera module. The OnePlus 10 Pro, in these leaked renders, is seen to have the camera module in the corner instead of placed in the centre as before. The aluminium dummy render of the OnePlus 10 Pro also suggests the volume and power button placements of the upcoming phone.

Tipster xleaks7 (David Kowalski) in partnership with Fathom Bracelets has leaked the aluminium dummy of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The dummy shows that the back camera module has four sensors situated inside with a flash in the centre. The OnePlus 10 Pro is seen to have slightly curved edges. The bottom edge is seen to sport a SIM tray slot, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill as well.

The tipster claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro may have a silent mode switch and the power button on the right edge, while the left edge may have the volume buttons. In addition, even though the aluminium dummy offers no hints, it is anticipated that the OnePlus 10 Pro may have a hole-punch display design with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the display.

This aluminium dummy of the OnePlus 10 Pro is largely in sync with what past leaks suggest as well. The smartphone is tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2022 and could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. In addition, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO Fluid 2 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 526ppi pixel density.

OnePlus 10 Pro leaks also suggest that the smartphone could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the battery front, the handset could feature a 5,000mAh battery.

Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Revenue Fails to Meet Expectations as Competition From Oppo, Vivo Intensifies

Related Stories

OnePlus 10 Pro Aluminium Dummy Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Camera Setup
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Review: The Entertainer
  4. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  5. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Series Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of Launch
  7. Salesmen Face Ruin as JioMart Partner Targets Mom-and-Pop Stores
  8. Amazon Prime Is Going to Get Costlier From December 13: All Details
  9. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin in Market Value
  10. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: A Slim and Light Fitness Tracker
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Aluminium Dummy Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Camera Setup
  2. Xiaomi Revenue Fails to Meet Expectations as Competition From Oppo, Vivo Intensifies
  3. Samsung Narrows Gap With Apple Watch as Global Smartwatch Shipments Grow 16 Percent YoY in Q3: Counterpoint
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing; Launch Could Be Imminent
  5. Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Come With 33W Pro Fast Charging Support, Ahead of Launch
  6. Sotheby's Metaverse Gears for 'Biggest NFT Charity Auction', Proceeds Will Go to Healthcare Workers
  7. FC Barcelona Cancels Ownix NFT Deal Two Weeks After Announcement
  8. Twitter to Combine Shopping and Livestreams, Teams Up With Walmart to Test New Feature
  9. Twitter May Be Able to Curb Hate Speech With Warnings, Study Finds
  10. Soundcore Life Q30, Life Q35 Headphones Launched With ANC support, 60-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com