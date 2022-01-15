Technology News
  OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon, OnePlus 9RT to Get OxygenOS 12 Update by March or April

OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon, OnePlus 9RT to Get OxygenOS 12 Update by March or April

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China on January 11.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 January 2022 18:57 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Soon, OnePlus 9RT to Get OxygenOS 12 Update by March or April

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT runs on Android 11 with the company's OxygenOS 11 skin on top

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT is available in two colour options
  • OnePlus 10 Pro reportedly bagged a few local certifications
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus 10 Pro made its debut in China on January 11. The handset is reportedly being readied for launch in India. Ahead of any official announcement from the Chinese smartphone brand, the handset was reportedly spotted on some online listings which hint at its imminent launch in India. It has allegedly bagged a few local certifications as well. Separately, the recently launched OnePlus 9RT is confirmed to receive OxygenOS 12 update in India in March or April this year. OnePlus 9RT went live in India on Friday, December 14. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood and it sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The listing of OnePlus 10 Pro on certification sites was spotted by known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). The listings suggest support for NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity on the handset, which may carry model number NE2211. However, there is no clarity on when the smartphone will launch in India. OnePlus has not yet announced any information regarding OnePlus 10 Pro's India variant. OnePlus 10 Pro was previously spotted on BIS and Bluetooth SIG certification websites with the same model number.

Major highlights of OnePlus 10 Pro include a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support.

OnePlus 9RT was launched in India on January 14 with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. The handset will soon get the latest Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update in the country, as per an Amazon listing. The handset will receive the update sometime in March or April, as per the listing.

OnePlus 9RT price in India is set at Rs. 42,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB +256GB storage variant. The handset will go on sale via Amazon, the company's official website, and retail stores. It will be available to purchase during the company's Great Republic Day sale starting January 17.

Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 9RT, OxygenOS 12, Android 12
Nithya P Nair
