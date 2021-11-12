OnePlus 10 is tipped to look identical to the Oppo Reno 7 Pro from the front. Although the Reno 7 Pro is yet to be launched, the phone was leaked a few times in the past. The Reno 7 Pro is rumoured to come alongside the Reno 7 and Reno 7 SE. However, the OnePlus 10 is speculated to launch along with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Some alleged renders suggested the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this week.

Tipster Debayan Roy has posted a purported live image of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro on Twitter, originally shared by a tipster on Weibo, claiming that it is identical to the OnePlus 10. This suggests that the new OnePlus phone may come with a hole-punch display design and thin bezels — the features that are speculated to be a part of the Reno 7 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.5-inch full-HD OLED display, along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also suggested to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

It is unclear whether the back of the OnePlus 10 will also look similar to that of the Reno 7 Pro. But nonetheless, it is likely that the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will share the same aesthetics and design — considering the historical records of OnePlus flagships.

The design of the OnePlus 10 Pro was suggested through renders that appeared online. The phone seems to have a square-shaped rear camera setup. It is also said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed any details about the two models. It is, therefore, consider the rumour with a pinch of salt.

For some time, OnePlus and Oppo have been working together under parent BBK Electronics. Both companies, however, started making public announcements about their collaborative work just earlier this year.

In September, OnePlus and Oppo announced their unified operating system release for 2022 that will essentially combine the key features of OxygenOS and ColorOS. We may see more details on that combination and other similar moves in the coming future.