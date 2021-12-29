Technology News
OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Official Announcement

A OnePlus phone has appeared on the certification site with a model number NE2210.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 December 2021 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ WaqarKhanTech

OnePlus 10 Pro may come alongside OnePlus 10 next month

  • OnePlus 10 has appeared on China’s MIIT website
  • The online listing shows 5G connectivity and dual-SIM support
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus 10 has purportedly received certification from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Although OnePlus has not yet confirmed the existence of the OnePlus 10, the phone is speculated to come alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 is expected to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It would also include some upgrades over the OnePlus 9 that was launched earlier this year. Further, the OnePlus 10 may come with 5G support for faster connectivity.

As initially spotted by 91Mobiles, a OnePlus phone has appeared on the MIIT website with a model number NE2210. It is speculated to be the OnePlus 10.

The online listing confirmed 5G connectivity and dual-SIM support on the OnePlus phone. However, it doesn't provide any further details.

Although the OnePlus 10 launch is still not confirmed by the Chinese company, the listing on the MIIT site suggests that it could be announced in the coming days.

Earlier this week, OnePlus confirmed that it will announce the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 4. Pre-registrations for the flagship phone have also started in China.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is teased to have a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 display technology that is claimed to deliver a smoother screen viewing experience. The OnePlus flagship will also come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications (expected)

Alongside the confirmed details, the rumour mill has suggested some key specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and maximum 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It would also include a 5,000mAh battery. For photos and videos, the OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. There would also be a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Some recently posted concept video renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro suggested its curved display design and four different colour options.

Some recently posted concept video renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro suggested its curved display design and four different colour options.
Further reading: OnePlus 10 specifications, OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus, MIIT, TENAA
Jagmeet Singh
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing and Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch

