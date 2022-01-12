Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What's the Difference?

OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched in China, while OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R are available to purchase in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 January 2022 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro sports Hasselblad cameras

  • OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China recently
  • OnePlus 9 Pro comes with QHD+ display
  • OnePlus 9R is the most affordable handset in OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched on January 11 by the Chinese company in its home market. The latest handset from OnePlus is an upgrade to last year's flagship, OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus 9R is the most affordable OnePlus 9 series smartphone which was launched alongside the vanilla OnePlus 9 last year. All three phones come with Hasselblad cameras with at least one (though different make) 48-megapixel sensor. OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to make its debut in India, however, there is no information on its launch in the country yet.

All the three OnePlus phones have several differences in hardware. OnePlus 10 Pro is the newest of all and has advanced features as compared to OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. In this article, we will compare the specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R storage variants

OnePlus 10 Pro comes in three RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colours.

On the other hand, both OnePlus 9 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 9R (Review) are offered in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage models. While OnePlus 9 Pro can be purchased in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black shades, OnePlus 9R debuted in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on OxygenOS, based on Android. While OnePlus 10 Pro gets ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 out-of-the-box, the OnePlus 9 Pro got an Android 12 update last year. OnePlus 9R still runs Android 11-based Oxygen OS.

On the display front, OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio, a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz, and delivers up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus 9 Pro has a similar screen to OnePlus 10 Pro. It comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with curved edges, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, and 525ppi pixel density. OnePlus 9R has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 402ppi pixel density.

OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, OnePlus 9 Pro gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and OnePlus 9R comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood.

For photos and videos, OnePlus 10 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support and 3.3x optical zoom. It has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video chats.

In comparison, OnePlus 9 Pro features a quad rear camera setup which comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has OIS and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle Freeform lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. OnePlus 9R also has quad rear cameras. There is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Both OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R have 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie cameras at the front.

OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery which supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge. OnePlus 9 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless fast charging. OnePlus 9R houses a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

Connectivity options on OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Options on OnePlus 9R are also the same except it comes with Bluetooth v5.1. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. All phones have under-display fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge.
Display6.70-inch6.55-inch6.70-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 870Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera32-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB8GB
Storage128GB128GB128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh4500mAh4500mAh
OSAndroid 12Android 11Android 11
Resolution1440x3216 pixels1080x2400 pixels1440x3216 pixels
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlusOnePlus
Model10 Pro9R9 Pro
Release dateJanuary 11, 2022March 23, 2021March 23, 2021
Launched in IndiaNoYesYes
Dimensions (mm)163.00 x 73.90 x 8.55161.00 x 74.10 x 8.40163.20 x 73.60 x 8.70
Weight (g)200.50189.00197.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500045004500
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursEmerald Forest, Volcanic BlackCarbon Black, Lake BlueAstral Black, Morning Mist, Pine Green
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz--
Screen size (inches)6.706.556.70
Resolution1440x3216 pixels1080x2400 pixels1440x3216 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)526402525
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 870Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
RAM8GB8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 50-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.64-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 50-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)
No. of Rear Cameras344
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesDual LEDYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)
No. of Front Cameras111
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 12Android 11Android 11
SkinColorOS 12.1Oxygen OSOxygen OS 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.20
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes--
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9R Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India

