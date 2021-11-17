Technology News
One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12 to Debut in India Starting December, Samsung Lists Phones, Launch Timelines

Samsung’s top-end models including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are getting the latest update as early as December.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 November 2021 13:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 series among the first models to receive the latest update

Highlights
  • Samsung has shared the One UI 4.0 update roadmap on Samsung Members app
  • One UI 4.0 will reach entry-level phones next year
  • Samsung has already started rolling out the update to Galaxy S21 series

One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 is reaching a large number of Samsung phones in India starting December, the South Korean company has revealed through a roadmap posted on the Samsung Members app. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy S21 series will be the first ones to get the update next month. However, Samsung will also provide One UI 4.0 on its dated flagships including the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series as well as a list of Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and Galaxy F models in 2022.

As per the roadmap posted on the Samsung Members app, the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 will debut in India on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in December. The update will reach models including Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in January.

Models including Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will also get the latest One UI update in January.

Following the flagship smartphones, the update will come to models such as Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, and the Galaxy A51 in February. The February schedule is also set for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7.

Models including Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A32, and the Galaxy F62 will get One UI 4.0 in India in April.

In May, the One UI update will reach Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42 5G, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, and the Galaxy M52 5G will also get the update in May.

Samsung has also noted that models including Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A22, Galaxy M51, Galaxy F41, Galaxy F12, and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will get Android 12-based One UI 4.0 in June. However, entry-level models such as Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01, Galaxy A12, Galaxy A03s, and Galaxy F02s will receive the update in July.

one ui 40 update roadmap samsung members One UI 4

One UI 4.0 is reaching a list of Samsung phones in India

 

The fresh schedule, which was initially reported by SamMobile, is limited to the Samsung Galaxy phone users in India. The company has, though, already started rolling out the One UI update to select users of the Galaxy S21 series.

One UI 4.0 brings a list of customisations on top of Android 12. These include new Colour Palettes, a privacy dashboard, and an integrated experience with apps including Google Duo.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

One UI 4, Android 12, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung, One UI
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12 to Debut in India Starting December, Samsung Lists Phones, Launch Timelines
