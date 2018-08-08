NDTV Gadgets360.com

'OK Google' Voice Command Not Working on Several Phones, Google Acknowledges Issue

, 08 August 2018
Highlights

  • Many users cannot activate Google Assistant using voice command
  • Phones like Xiaomi Mi A1, OnePlus 5T are experiencing the issue
  • Google says that it is working on it, and a fix should roll out soon

In a new development, the 'OK Google' voice command is not working on many Android devices. The voice command that activates Google Assistant is not working on several phones made by OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, among others, as per user reports. Apart from the voice command not being accessible, the options to turn on voice command in the Settings menu are inaccessible as well. Google has responded to many complaints on the forum, and has said that it is working on resolving the issue at hand.

Users have been thronging Google Assistant Help forums with complaints on the 'Ok Google' voice command not responding. Whenever a user tries to activate Google Assistant using voice, it is automatically asked to activate voice match. If you try to do that, the system notices that it already knows the voice, and ultimately the user is put in a deadlock situation. Upon heading into the Settings options to enable the hotword detection, the two options are greyed out and made inaccessible. Apart from the Google Assistant help forums, users have also complained to Google on Twitter and a Reddit thread is active as well.

Phones that are experiencing this problem include the Xiaomi Mi A1, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi Mix, Redmi Note 5, and many others. Google representatives have acknowledged the issue and confirmed that it has been escalated to the team concerned. A fix should roll out soon. A workaround has been listed on the forums where users need to uninstall the latest update for the Google app. You can see a step by step guide for this process here. Even after this process, only some users are reporting success, while for some, the issue persists.

Let us know if your phone has the same issue in the comments below.

Further reading: OK Google, Google
