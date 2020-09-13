Technology News
loading

Nvidia Said to Near Deal to Buy Chip Designer Arm for More Than $40 Billion

Nvidia is known for its graphics chips that power video games, but it has developed other markets including AI, self-driving cars, and data centres.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 September 2020 16:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nvidia Said to Near Deal to Buy Chip Designer Arm for More Than $40 Billion

Nvidia booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2017

Highlights
  • A deal for Arm could be announced as early as next week
  • Arm supplies the chip technology for virtually all mobile devices
  • Last year Nvidia said it would make its chips work with those from Arm

Nvidia is close to a deal to buy British chip designer Arm Holdings from SoftBank Group for more than $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,93,817 crores) in a deal which would create a giant in the chip industry, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A cash and stock deal for Arm could be announced as early as next week, the sources said.

Nvidia is known for its graphics chips that power video games, but it has developed other markets including artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and data centres.

Arm supplies the chip technology for virtually all mobile devices such as phones and tablets but is also expanding into processors for cars, data centre services and other devices.

The British company does not make chips. Instead it licenses out the underlying technology so others can make chips with it. It has previously collaborated with Nvidia.

Last year Nvidia said it would make its chips work with processors from Arm to build supercomputers, deepening its push into systems that are used for modelling both climate change predictions and nuclear weapons.

SoftBank acquired Arm for $32 billion in 2016, its largest-ever purchase, in part to expand into the internet-of-things technology, which connects everyday devices from traffic signals to refrigerators to the internet.

The terms would mark a big win for the Japanese company which has struggled to jump-start growth in the business, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported on the deal earlier.

Nvidia declined to comment. SoftBank and Arm did not respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, Arm, ARM Holdings, SoftBank, AMD, Intel
Apple Out to Reignite Growth With iPad, Watch, and Subscription Updates

Related Stories

Nvidia Said to Near Deal to Buy Chip Designer Arm for More Than $40 Billion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Kicks Off September 18, How to Pre-Book at Re. 1
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  3. iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement, No High Refresh Rate
  4. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Realme 7's Saw More Than 1.8 Lakh Units Sold in First Sale
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo F17 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia Said to Near Deal to Buy Chip Designer Arm for More Than $40 Billion
  2. Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date Delayed Once Again, Now Set for Christmas Day
  3. Facebook India's Ajit Mohan Summoned by Delhi Assembly Panel Over Hateful Content
  4. iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement; iPhone 12 Models Might Not Come With 120Hz Displays
  5. Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4, iPad 8 Tipped to Debut at Time Flies Event on September 15
  6. Microsoft Says Apple's Revised App Store Guidelines Offer a 'Bad Experience for Customers'
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Kicks Off From September 18, Lets You Pre-Book Items at Re. 1
  8. New Findings on Universe's Dark Matter Confound Scientists
  9. TikTok Sale: China Said to Rather See US Operations Close Than a Forced Sale
  10. Apple Revises App Store Guidelines, Loosening Some In-App Payment Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com