Nubia Z30 Pro has been launched in China as a flagship offering. The phone features a curved display with slim bezels on the top and bottom. There is a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and the back panel houses a quad camera setup. Nubia Z30 Pro has a 3D Nubia logo on the back, placed next to the camera module, giving the phone a unique look. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and is offered in three RAM + storage configurations.

Nubia Z30 Pro price, availability

Nubia Z30 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 61,300) and is offered in Interstellar Silver and Vast Black colours. There is a Black Gold Legend colour option as well that is offered in a 16GB + 512GB storage configuration that costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,100). Nubia Z30 Pro is up for reservations and will go on sale starting May 25 in China.

Nubia has not shared any information on international availability as of yet.

Nubia Z30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nubia Z30 Pro runs Android 11 with Nubia UI 9.0 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour space, and SGS Low Blue Light Eye Care certification. Under the hood, the phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 512GB of USF 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup on Nubia Z30 Pro that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 64-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), another 64-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS. Specifications for the selfie shooter are unclear.

Connectivity options on Nubia Z30 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1 with SBC/AAC/aptX/LDAC support, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and Nubia says it can charge to 100 percent in just 15 minutes. In terms of dimensions, Nubia Z30 Pro measures 161.83x73.01x8.5mm and weighs 198 grams.

Nubia Z30 Pro comes with dual stereo speakers with DTS X: Ultra support. It also has a five-layer micron graphene and VC liquid-cooled soaking plate for keeping thermals in check.